Drought conditions developing across the Miami Valley

By Meteorologist Austin Chaney
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

Rainfall has been tough to come by across the Miami Valley.

Over the last 30 days, Dayton has only picked up .17 inches rain. Usually during the timeframe spanning September 20th through October 20th, Dayton would have picked up over three inches of rain.

The result: development of drought conditions in parts of our area.

The latest drought monitor released today indicates that all of Darke and Miami counties, along with portions of Mercer, Auglaize, Preble, Montgomery, Clark, Champaign, and Shelby counties are all experiencing moderate drought.

In moderate drought conditions rivers and streams run lower. Water revisors and water wells may experience lower levels.

If we were still in the growing season, these conditions lead to stunting the growth of crops.

With dry conditions, fire danger is increased.

State law already bans open burning from March through November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Laws may vary in specific localities.

Either way, with elevated fire danger conditions, it is even more important to adhere to local burning regulations.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

