Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State
The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
Connecticut State Police Open Application Process: Apply October 24 through November 28
(October 24, 2022) –– Are you ready to be a Connecticut State Trooper?. The Connecticut State Police have opened the application process for the 134th Training Troop and invite interested candidates to apply. CSP celebrated the graduation of the 132nd Training Troop on October 20, 2022 and will...
Danbury Fair to host free career fair
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fall 2022 Greater Danbury Job Fair is coming up on Oct. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Danbury Fair Center Court. The career fair is free to job-seekers, who are encouraged to dress for success and bring multiple copies of their resume. Employers interested should email the Greater Danbury Chamber […]
Election 2022: Everything Connecticut residents need to know before voting this year
How do I register to vote? Where is my polling location? Can I vote absentee? Your questions about CT's 2022 election, answered.
Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion
“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
One key state lawmaker wants to make hospital mergers more difficult, following news that Yale New Haven Health is buying Waterbury Hospital and two others. Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
Hundreds of students attend STEM event at Bridgeport Central High School
Hundreds of students took part in a STEM event at Central High School in Bridgeport Saturday.
University of Connecticut’s Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Eleanor Daugherty announces January departure
UConn’s Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Eleanor Daugherty has announced she will be leaving UConn in January. Daugherty has accepted a new position as Vice President of Student Affairs at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., which she will assume in January of 2023 once she leaves UConn.
Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll
Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races. In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%. Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with...
For This Ganim An Election To Cement History
Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Fewer people want to be Connecticut officers, recent violence against police may be to blame
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of people applying to be state officers in Connecticut has dropped drastically over the last three years. State law used to mandate 1,248 troopers until former governor Dan Malloy removed that requirement. Numbers have dropped ever since, with about 800 troopers currently on the roads. And with recent violence […]
CT’s 211 housing hotline may end 24/7 service. Providers helping curb homelessness are concerned.
A “front door” phone line for people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut could soon be cutting back its hours.
Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
‘Unseen victims’: 8 Connecticut children have died from fentanyl since 2020
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths are affecting more than just adults. “Children are sometimes the unseen victims of this opioid epidemic, and we have to protect them and serve them, too,” said Sarah Eagan, Connecticut’s Child Advocate. Eight infants and toddlers have died of fentanyl-related causes since 2020, and dozens more […]
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
