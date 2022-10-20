Curb Side Bistro to host annual Thanksgiving feed, here’s how you can help:

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A local restaurant is getting ready to give out free Thanksgiving meals- Chef Alejandro and the Curb Side Bistro team will have hot meals ready for anyone in need, no questions asked. Now the beloved, and inspirational, local chef is asking for a little help from the community to make the 8 th annual Thanksgiving tradition happen amid a nationwide turkey shortage.

“They can donate turkeys, deserts, anything that they’re willing to…it’s beautiful because we have families that have made a tradition every year of bringing pies over, or a desert, or side dish,” said Barrientos.

If you’d like to donate to this delicious cause, swing by the restaurant and let them know what you will be bringing. Barrientos said every donation will be poured right back into the community.

The meal service, which will consist of turkey, ham, stuffing, sides, and desert, will begin at 11:00 a.m. on November 24 th at 3816 Andrews Highway.

