Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Dortmund v Manchester City, Celtic v Shakhtar: Champions League – live
Clockwatch: Will Erling Haaland score again back at his former stomping ground? Join Luke McLaughlin for all the latest
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision
Erik Ten hag has justified his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Manchester United squad for the match against Chelsea.
BBC
Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice
Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...
