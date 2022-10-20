Read full article on original website
Police: Car owner, suspects trade gunfire during attempted vehicle theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be car theft victim chased off the suspects Monday night. Police say the vehicle owner interrupted the two suspects in the middle of stealing the vehicle. “One of the suspects fired a round at the victim. The victim was armed and fired back at...
Burglary suspect arrested twice within three days
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on multiple burglary charges after police said he tried to burglarize a second business just days after his first arrest. According to PPD, officers responded around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a restaurant in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, near […]
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Cripple Creek October 16, 2022 Edition
10-08-2022 Evangelina Virginia Avila, 72 years old of Penrose, was summonsed and released for 42-4-1402 Careless Driving. 10-12-2022 Rodrigo Lopez Lucio, 26 years old of Westminster, was summonsed and released for 42-4-1301 (2)(a) Drove vehicle excessive alcohol, 41-4-1409(1) Owner Operated uninsured vehicle, and 42-4-1402 Careless Driving. 10-14-2022 Daveed Zich, 31...
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days.
Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night. Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it. It quickly became a shootout.
Suspect arrested after 2 separate fires at Walmart on 8th Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the suspect in connection to two separate suspicious fires that occurred at a Walmart located on South 8th Street. At approximately 7 p.m., 43-year-old David E. Harris was located at the New Hope Shelter and taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 21. The Colorado […]
Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
Victim identified in motorcycle accident on Highway 50
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the motorcycle accident on Highway 50. The crash happened at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, just west of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol, a man was driving a motorcycle in the eastbound lane on Highway The post Victim identified in motorcycle accident on Highway 50 appeared first on KRDO.
2 arrested following armed robbery at business
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested and charged following an armed robbery at a business Saturday night on Oct. 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). 21-year-old Marco Ortega and 22-year-old Hale Abundio Poloa were both arrested and charged with attempted homicide and robbery. Police said one of the suspects had multiple […]
WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs
1 stabbed during argument in downtown Springs; suspect still on the loose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are still looking for a man they say stabbed one person and missed a second during an argument in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night. The victim told officers he had first talked to the suspect earlier in the day after hearing him fighting with...
WATCH: 76-year-old Colorado Springs woman goes skydiving
5-vehicle crash investigation on East Platte Avenue
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a five-vehicle traffic crash that occurred after a CSPD cruiser collided with another vehicle Saturday morning on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:42 a.m., CSPD was responding to an assault in progress near the corner of E. Platte and Iowa Avenue. Officers had activated emergency […]
WATCH: Fire breaks out in south Colorado Springs
Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. “We were just driving through, and...
Man arrested after officers respond to disturbance at home
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for a felony warrant after officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a disturbance early Friday morning on Oct. 21. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ‘unknown call for service,’ at an apartment complex near Underwood Point and Braeswood Point. Police records […]
Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead after he lost control of a motorcycle while driving on Highway 50. The crash happened at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, just West of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol, a 44-year-old man was driving a motorcycle in the eastbound lane on Highway 50. State patrol The post Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50 appeared first on KRDO.
Help police identify suspects of storage unit burglary
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a series of burglaries at a storage unit that occurred on Oct. 16. MSPD estimated the suspects stole around $1,000 to $2,000 worth of goods from the storage units near Serpentine Drive and […]
1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
