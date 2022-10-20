CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been 19 days since little Quinton Simon went missing. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said while they believe Simon is likely dead, they intend to find his remains and bring him home nonetheless. Since this case began, dozens of investigators comprised of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, […]

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO