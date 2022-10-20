ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

News 8 WROC

Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident

CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters respond to house fire in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Firefighters in Batavia were worried that someone was trapped inside a house after a fire on Monday in Batavia, at Stafford Townline Road. Crews responded to a fully involved kitchen fire. Crews say they found heavy fire coming from both the front and back of the home. They also say everyone was able to make it out of the building.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: 4 teens killed in crash on 198 ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say four teenagers are dead and two other people were in the hospital after an early-morning crash at the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (198). Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday....
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law

On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Passenger dies in crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A passenger was killed during a crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta on Friday morning. Deputies first responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m., which happened between Lehigh Station Road and Hylan Drive. The area was closed throughout the morning but has reopened. The Monroe County...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shots fired into house on Marlow Street after large fight nearby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Marlow Street, near Jay Street, on Sunday afternoon for a report of a large fight among a mix of teenagers and adults. The fight was over when police arrived, and the main group of aggressors were gone. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

