23-year-old is recovering after being dropped off at Highland Hospital with gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man is recovering after a private car dropped him off at Highland Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound on Monday. He is expected to survive. Police arrived at around 10:30 p.m. Then, an ambulance transported the victim from Highland to Strong Hospital. Rochester...
Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI
Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
Three people hospitalized after multi-car and bicycle crash on West Ridge and Dewey
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and West Ridge Road on Sunday night sent three people to the hospital. One person was arrested for a DWI after the crash. The Rochester Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. and said the crash involved four cars...
Erie County Sheriff's arrest a Springville woman for driving while intoxicated
BOSTON, N.Y. — A Springville woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Town of Boston. The Erie County Sheriff's office says 43-year-old Miranda Fisher was arrested on Sunday for showing signs of intoxication. A deputy stopped Fisher at Zimmerman Road for driving through a red light at...
Rollover crash closes part of Route 33
Buffalo Police are on the scene of a serious rollover accident where the 33 westbound meets the 198. Police ask drivers to avoid that area. The ramp is closed because of the crash.
BPD: Four people dead, another in the ICU following rollover crash on Route 33
Police said the vehicle was stolen and there were a total of six people inside, all between 14 and 19 years old.
Investigating three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire in Genesee County. Crews encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived at Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in Bethany.
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Firefighters in Batavia were worried that someone was trapped inside a house after a fire on Monday in Batavia, at Stafford Townline Road. Crews responded to a fully involved kitchen fire. Crews say they found heavy fire coming from both the front and back of the home. They also say everyone was able to make it out of the building.
A Buffalo man is facing criminal charges, after police say he hit two men with his car Sunday. Police say the two pedestrians were hit along East Amherst Street near McCarthy Park.
Buffalo Police: 4 teens killed in crash on 198 ramp
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say four teenagers are dead and two other people were in the hospital after an early-morning crash at the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (198). Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday....
7-year-old child in critical condition after being hit by a truck
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 7-year-old boy is listed in critical condition after being hit by a truck Friday afternoon. Buffalo Police responded to an incident on Genesee Street and Sprenger Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital by ambulance. The incident is still under...
Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law
On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo Police make arrest in connection to 2 pedestrians being hit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested after police say he allegedly hit two people with his vehicle overnight Saturday. Schvonne Mushat, 35, was charged on Sunday with one count of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. The two victims, one a 37-year-old male and a 58-year-old...
Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
Medina man charged with possession, and transportation of meth
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Medina man was charged with possession, transportation, and sale of methamphetamine in and around the city of Batavia. Kevin Kage, 35, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony.
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
Passenger dies in crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A passenger was killed during a crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta on Friday morning. Deputies first responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m., which happened between Lehigh Station Road and Hylan Drive. The area was closed throughout the morning but has reopened. The Monroe County...
Shots fired into house on Marlow Street after large fight nearby
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Marlow Street, near Jay Street, on Sunday afternoon for a report of a large fight among a mix of teenagers and adults. The fight was over when police arrived, and the main group of aggressors were gone. The...
