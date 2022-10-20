ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPCF’s Jewel Box performing arts series is back

By Trevor Thompson
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoiYA_0igXD7nX00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation’s Jewel Box Series at the Philanthropy Theatre is returning for its seventh season beginning in November.

Tickets for the first show go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at the Plaza Theatre Box Office and online through Ticketmaster.

The series will showcase four plays, two concerts, and one interactive dance piece between November of this year and May of next year.

The Jewel Box Series began in 2014 in conjunction with El Paso Live as a way to host performances by local groups in the Philanthropy Theatre located in the Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center.

Unfortunately, the series was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the 2022-2023 season offers fans of the performing arts a chance to once again sample a wide variety of shows.

See below for a complete list of all seven shows set to be performed in the coming months.

NO MÁS , Lustre Theatre (2:30 pm Sunday, November 13) — Megan O’Toole-Pitts’ play tells the true story of teenager Carmelita Torres, who led a protest in 1917 against the delousing of Mexicans in El Paso.
Doug Adamz Presents Southwestern Songwriter (2:30 pm Sunday, December 11) — Singer-songwriters Doug Adamz, Gene Keller, and Teresa Tudury trade songs and stories.
Oscillate, Mountain Movement (2:30 pm Sunday, January 8, 2023) — Two dancers and a musician create an interactive experience with the audience.
El Paso Stories, Felix Arenas/Los Actores (2:30 pm Sunday, February 12) — Six writers’ vignettes paint an intimate portrait of their hometown.
The Art of Jazz, The Golden Groove , 2:30 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023 — Daniel Rivera’s jazz collective traces the evolution of the form, from blues to bebop.
BILDAD, Barbed Tales , 2:30 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023 — Ryan Mullenix’s comedy is about a cartoonist who dreams of making it big.
Tuesdays with Morrie , Eden Performing Arts, 2:30 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023 — Hector Serrano directs this stage version of the Mitch Albom best-seller about a journalist who reconnects with a dying professor.

KTSM

