ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Piedmont City Council Meets

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpvHV_0igXD1VB00
Calhoun Journal

October 20, 2022

Jerry Baker

Piedmont, AL – The City Council met in regular session Tuesday afternoon. Business expenses for the city were approved for a grand total of $874,536.82.

The council voted to approve Resolution 2022-27 This is the East Alabama Regional Planning And Development Commission’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy or ‘CEDS’ of 2022 . The commission provides services for planning, senior services, urban and rural transit and support in pursuance grants for its member governments. The CEDS document serves as a guide to identify goals, tasks, and other milestone approaches to positively impact economic development in the region. The City of Piedmont herby endorses the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and encourages regional participation and the identification of job creating and business development investments.

The Piedmont police department had a total of 55 arrests on 77 charges for the month of September.14 of those arrests were felony arrests carrying 23 felony charges. Officers issued 22 traffic citations and worked 7 traffic accidents. Officers patrolled a total of 11,663 miles last month, and the dispatch office received 1,839 phone calls.

Mr. Baker is a reporter for WEIS Radio. (Information Provided by WEIS RADIO)

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntorch.com

Safety Issues at Walking Park Addressed

FORT PAYNE, Ala.--(Full video on Southern Torch Facebook page) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 18. After a several complaints regarding the steep drop off at the Alabama Walking Park, the Fort Payne Council approved a fence be installed. On Tuesday, the Council approved the extension of fencing from the Alabama Walking Park to the Davis House Apartments. The estimated cost for the extension is $12,000-$15,000.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Calhoun Journal

East Alabama Regional Hiring Fair in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, October 25th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm the East Alabama Regional Hiring Fair will be hosted at the Oxford Civic Center. There will be breakout rooms for private interviews, and a VIP room for employer representatives to enjoy snacks and soft drinks. Participation is greatly appreciated! East AlabamaWorks will provide an 8-foot table and 2 chairs for each employer booth. Access to power in the OCC Gym is limited and will be provided on a first come/first served basis as best is possible. (Please bring your own extension cords.)
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Active Shooter Training With the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, October 26th at 8:00 am the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department will host Active Shooter Training. The purpose of the event is to ask if your workplace is prepared for a potential active shooter? If not, planning is an essential component in response.
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County (HD32) – Coosa Valley RC&D Grant Celebration Day

Calhoun County, AL – Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Coosa Valley RC&D, a non-profit organization, specializing in bringing people, programs, and funding sources together, will met with Rep. Barbara Boyd (HD-32) and their FY21’ &22’ grant recipients and partners to celebrate the $18,500 investment planted throughout SD12 and HD32, which is centered in the middle, from the west county line to east of Anniston.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trunk-Or-Treat at the Anniston Carver Center

Anniston, AL – Halloween is right around the corner! Join the Carver Community Center for the 3rd annual “DRIVE-THRU” TRUNK-OR-TREAT on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27TH from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The line-up will start at 5:45 pm in the parking lot of Carver Center. To ensure safety there will be no walk-ups. This is a drive-thru event only. *Any volunteers or organizations who would like to participate in giving out candy from their cars OR provide candy donations please contact Carver Community Center (256.231.7630)
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Neewollah on Noble

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow, October 22, 2022 the city of Anniston will host Neewollah on Noble. Join Main Street Anniston and the City of Anniston for the annual Neewollah on Noble. This FREE community event is one of Anniston’s most popular annual festivals. Complete with costume contests, vendors, food trucks, a kid zone, and more; you don’t want to miss Neewollah on Noble.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

Anniston, AL –2nd Chance, Inc. will host their 14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk today, October 25th at the Centennial Memorial Park Anniston Alabama from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come join 2nd Chance Staff and our Board of Directors as they walk in unison to raise awareness to end Domestic Violence. There is a possibility that the walk may be rescheduled due to weather and the recent damage done to the memorial park. Updates will be posted on the group’s facebook page. 2nd Chance provides safe shelter and supportive services empowering victims of domestic and sexual violence and provides educational outreach to the communities served to create awareness of and strengthen the movement to end this violence.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University Campus Halloween Happenings

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Director of Strategic Communications for JSU, Buffy Lockette Jacksonville State University is having back-to-back theme weeks. As soon as the banners and decorations come down for Homecoming Week 2022, it will be time to light the jack-o’-lanterns for a week of fun-filled Halloween festivities.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Cameras purchased to help Anniston police monitor the McClellan area

ANNISTON, Ala. — Four new live-monitoring cameras will soon be in operation to protect citizens and property at the McClellan area in Anniston. According to a news release, the McClellan Development Authority purchased the cameras and network cards for nearly $37,000. The cameras will assist the Anniston Police Department...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

A “Not So Haunted” Trail Trek

Jacksonville, AL – Don’t forget to enjoy the “Not So Haunted” Trail Trek hosted by the city of Jacksonville tonight 10/25 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Jacksonville Community Center. A family friendly journey along the Creekside and the Chief Ladiga Trails that will get you into the Halloween spirit! Children ages 12 & under will play carnival type games and win candy prizes. $5 per child. Adults are free and must accompany their child/children. Trail trek begins at the north side the Jacksonville Community Center.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools

The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats to Offer Transparency 10/16/2022 -10/23/2022

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/16/2022 -10/23/2022. There were a total of 237 answered calls for service. There were 57 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There was one felony arrests made and 15 misdemeanor arrests. There were ten traffic accidents, 95 traffic stops, and 15 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston To Open Warming Stations Amid Freeze Warning

Anniston, AL – Per the Public Relations Directo, Jackson Hodges, the City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that are forecasted to begin October 18th (10/18/2022), and projected to continue through Wednesday, October 19th (10/19/22). In light of the weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church(1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 18th (10/18/22). The public warming station will remain open until Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 AM (10/20/2022).
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Frequent Accidents At Intersection Cause Concern

3 Two Vehicle Accidents at the Intersection In Front of Walmart Within 48 Hours. On Tuesday 2 separate auto accidents occurred at the intersection on west Main Street in Centre in front of Walmart. Another multiple vehicle accident occurred there on Thursday afternoon also. A frequency of accidents at this intersection has been a concern of law enforcement, local officials, and the public for a while.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Indian Mountain ATV Park Fall Festival in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – October 21st thru 23rd will be the Indian Mountain ATV Park Fall Festival in Piedmont. Come join them at Indian Mountain for the Fall Festival. It is also a year since they established Hammer Down Off-Road. They will be vending on Saturday and handing out free collapsible koozies and stickers! Also they will have several free giveaways going on at their vendor booth to show appreciation for helping support their small business. They will have hotdogs available from their grill as well. Stop by, say hi and grab a dog and register for giveaways at the vendor booth.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fraternal Order of Police Annual Golf Tournament

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, October 26th the 2022 Fraternal Order of Police (Anniston Lodge #4) Annual Golf Tournament will be held at the Pine Hill Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 11:00 am. The cost is $60 per golfer and includes on course lunch, cart, and range balls. The tournament is a three person scramble and will be divided into flights by number of entries and awarded cash prizes. For more information on sponsorships contact Jarred Acker at 256-310-1565.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy