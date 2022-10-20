Read full article on original website
Fremont Police Chief: No charges to be filed after Cirigliano family member left behind
FREMONT, Michigan — After days of searching, the Fremont Police Department says the case of the Cirigliano family is complete. The family of four disappeared last week, and authorities made contact with the family over the weekend. Chief Tim Rodwell says his focus was getting the word out to...
Teenager among 3 victims injured in Monday shooting in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police investigating a Monday shooting in Muskegon Heights said they were still searching for a suspect in connection to the crime, but that it was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public at large. The shooting took place near the...
TIMELINE: Tracking the Cirigliano family's disappearance
FREMONT, Michigan — Nearly a week since a West Michigan family of four went missing, the search continues. There are still many questions surrounding the Cirigliano family's disappearance, but new information continues to be uncovered. 13 ON YOUR SIDE compiled a timeline of the family's last known whereabouts and...
1 injured following shooting at apartment complex near GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person is injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patroling the area near the 10,000 block of the Lodge Alpine Student Living Center in Allendale Township when deputies heard multiple gunshots.
Ottawa County authorities investigating police impersonator who robbed woman during fake stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in West Michigan are on the hunt for a man pretending to be a police officer. A 56-year-old Muskegon woman called 911 around 1 a.m. Thursday to report someone impersonating a police officer had pulled her over, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. The...
GRPD and Homeless Outreach Team raise awareness after killing of 46-year-old man
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) is collaborating with the Major Case Team to protect homeless people in Grand Rapids, and find answers for the killing of a man found dead Thursday morning. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Santino "Taco" Ysasi, 46,...
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
Grand Rapids Police: Drunk driver dragged bicyclist for more than a mile in deadly hit-skip
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents filed against a Grand Rapids man share details about how detectives connected him to the deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist. Trevon Poe, 27, is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing death as well as leaving the scene of the accident during...
Veteran orgs hold resource fair in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A collection of vendors met with West Michigan veterans at the Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ for a free event that put them in contact with helpful resources. More than 70 veterans took advantage of the Veteran’s Disability Claims Clinic and Resource Fair...
Police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly GR hit-and-run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identities of the man who authorities say was dragged for blocks and the alleged driver in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh. He had been riding his bike when a...
'People want to erase me from the face of the earth' | Police release 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano before his family's disappearance
FREMONT, Michigan — Fremont Police have released the 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the same day he and his family were last seen. During the call to Fremont dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.
Tribute to late Mona Shores student highlights Montague 'Glow Show'
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Townsend Athletic Complex was alive with music and lights Monday night as Montague High School hosted its sixth annual "Glow Show." The marching bands from Montague, Whitehall, Hesperia, Shelby, and Mona Shores high schools all performed on the football field with the stadium's lights turned off. The only thing lighting their way was LED lights and glow sticks.
Muskegon's Getty Drive In wraps up season with Halloween double features
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Getty Drive In theater is closing for its 78th season with a Halloween event and double features. The Getty Drive In, at 920 E Summit Ave, will have its last day of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29. Going out in style, the outdoor theater...
Wyoming police need your help identifying man accused of assaulting gas station clerk
WYOMING, Mich. — Detectives with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety need your help tracking down a man accused of assaulting a gas station clerk earlier this month. The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the Citgo Station on Burton Street Southwest, authorities said. Police allege...
Man arrested, charged after fatal crash in Grand Rapids in June
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in the northeast side of Grand Rapids over the summer, police announced Wednesday afternoon. Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, is lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility and faces charges of Reckless Driving Causing Death and Driving While Suspended Causing Death. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Commercial projector stolen from shuttered Ionia Co. drive-in
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A commercial digital projector was stolen from a property previously used as a drive-in, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office says. Danny Boy's Drive-In Movie Theaters, located at 3615 South State Road in Ionia, closed in March 2018. Police believe their projector was stolen between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 this year.
'These murals are here to stay': Diatribe 49507 Project bringing murals to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You might’ve noticed some new murals popping up around certain parts of Grand Rapids recently. That’s because one local organization is hoping to uplift the community through artwork created by those who live in the neighborhood. The Diatribe 49507 Project focuses on those...
No one injured after storage unit catches fire Friday morning
WYOMING, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department spent Friday morning fighting flames at a storage unit on the southwest side of the city. The fire started around 6:19 a.m. on the 800 block of Hall Street SW. When fire crews arrived they say a large fire had spread to the walls and attic space of the 18,000-square-foot building.
Hear the 911 call: Man charged in shooting pro-life canvasser heading to trial
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — At a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, an Ionia County judge says there is enough evidence for a trial in the shooting of a pro-life volunteer. Richard Harvey of Lake Odessa is charged with shooting 84-year-old Joan Jacobsen while she was canvassing last month in the area. Multiple witnesses took the stand, recounting their involvement on Sept. 20.
