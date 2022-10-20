FREMONT, Michigan — Fremont Police have released the 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the same day he and his family were last seen. During the call to Fremont dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.

FREMONT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO