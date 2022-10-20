ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

TIMELINE: Tracking the Cirigliano family's disappearance

FREMONT, Michigan — Nearly a week since a West Michigan family of four went missing, the search continues. There are still many questions surrounding the Cirigliano family's disappearance, but new information continues to be uncovered. 13 ON YOUR SIDE compiled a timeline of the family's last known whereabouts and...
FREMONT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured following shooting at apartment complex near GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person is injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patroling the area near the 10,000 block of the Lodge Alpine Student Living Center in Allendale Township when deputies heard multiple gunshots.
ALLENDALE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'People want to erase me from the face of the earth' | Police release 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano before his family's disappearance

FREMONT, Michigan — Fremont Police have released the 911 call from Anthony Cirigliano to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the same day he and his family were last seen. During the call to Fremont dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Cirigliano says he needs immediate police protection regarding information he had about September 11.
FREMONT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tribute to late Mona Shores student highlights Montague 'Glow Show'

MONTAGUE, Mich. — Townsend Athletic Complex was alive with music and lights Monday night as Montague High School hosted its sixth annual "Glow Show." The marching bands from Montague, Whitehall, Hesperia, Shelby, and Mona Shores high schools all performed on the football field with the stadium's lights turned off. The only thing lighting their way was LED lights and glow sticks.
MONTAGUE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man arrested, charged after fatal crash in Grand Rapids in June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in the northeast side of Grand Rapids over the summer, police announced Wednesday afternoon. Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, is lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility and faces charges of Reckless Driving Causing Death and Driving While Suspended Causing Death. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Hear the 911 call: Man charged in shooting pro-life canvasser heading to trial

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — At a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, an Ionia County judge says there is enough evidence for a trial in the shooting of a pro-life volunteer. Richard Harvey of Lake Odessa is charged with shooting 84-year-old Joan Jacobsen while she was canvassing last month in the area. Multiple witnesses took the stand, recounting their involvement on Sept. 20.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
