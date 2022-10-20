Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
Breaking down the 2022 high school football quarterfinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems like just yesterday that the 2022 high school football season got underway, but like most years, the season has flown by and we find ourselves with playoff football on Thursday. The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs is set for Thursday, October 27. All seven classes […]
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
Sioux City Journal
Lance Morgan: Sioux City should embrace its blue-collar reputation
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City should build on its status as a blue-collar city to help grow the local economy, the new chair of The Siouxland Initiative said Friday. "Sioux City is still a blue collar town," Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan told over 100 business leaders at The Initiative's annual meeting. "Everybody wants to be a white-collar town. You don’t want to just be a blue collar town, you want the balance.
KELOLAND TV
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
siouxcountyradio.com
Rick Lee Koldenhoven
A memorial service for 62 year Rick Lee Koldenhoven of Rock Valley, will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 am at the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley. Visitation with the family will be prior to the memorial starting at 10:00am to 11:00am at the church. Private burial with family and close friends will be at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Viewing without the family, for those who wish to pay respect, will be Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be directed to benefit Life 96.5 or the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley. The Porter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
nwestiowa.com
New cultures represented in N'West Iowa cuisine
SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
siouxcountyradio.com
Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured
A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
kicdam.com
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls
Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge. Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the...
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
