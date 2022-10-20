A memorial service for 62 year Rick Lee Koldenhoven of Rock Valley, will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 am at the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley. Visitation with the family will be prior to the memorial starting at 10:00am to 11:00am at the church. Private burial with family and close friends will be at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Viewing without the family, for those who wish to pay respect, will be Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be directed to benefit Life 96.5 or the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley. The Porter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

ROCK VALLEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO