KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Municipal governments are no more immune from rising gas prices than the rest of us. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help from county commissioners when it comes to pain at the pump. “Even though we’ve been shorthanded most of the year, with...
ktalnews.com
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
KLTV
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
KLTV
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Nacogdoches has selected Assistant Chief of Police Scott Weems to be the next chief of police. Weems has been the interim chief of police since the position came open. Weems was born and raised in the Nacogdoches community graduating from Nacogdoches ISD in 1984 and then from Stephen F. Austin University in 1993. Weems began working at NPD in 1994 and now has over 28 years with the department.
KLTV
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities were called to a fire at an apartment above a local coffee shop Sunday morning in downtown Henderson. Electrical problems are considered the likely cause of the fire. The coffee shop beneath the apartment had recently opened. While firefighters were able to save the building...
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice was rescinded for some Denning Rural Water system customers on Tuesday. It is no longer necessary to boil water before consumption.
Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
Driver escapes unharmed after tanker truck catches fire on Lufkin road
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 24, Lufkin Police & Fire responded to an engulfed truck hauling a tanker on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack. The driver, Sylvester McCaleb Jr., was northbound on South First Street when the truck began to catch fire and was able to quickly […]
Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck
Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
kjas.com
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for multiple East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas — Strong thunderstorms with gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail possible moved through the East Texas Monday night. CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said the rain was expected to pick up around 9 or 10 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours. Chances are expected to dwindle down around 3 a.m.
Rusk County nonprofit in need of donations after robbery
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Legacy House has been helping foster and kinship families with essential items for more than five years. Thursday morning, they were shocked with the news they had been robbed. The burglar or burglars entered the house and took anything they could grab like a brand-new air conditioner, baby […]
KLTV
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday has been confirmed to be a sitting member of the Timpson City Council. Authorities identified the man who died in the crash in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive Wednesday as Kenneth Walker, 61. Walker was a current member of the Timpson City Council.
Car reported stolen in the 90s pulled from pond in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s was pulled from a pond in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. The car was first spotted with a drone and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS divers in retrieving the car. It was pulled from the […]
Rusk County reports downed trees from storms
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise. The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rusk County also said […]
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
kjas.com
San Augustine & Bronson experienced a blackout for a few hours on Friday
The residents of San Augustine and Bronson were without power for a few hours on Friday. The blackout began late in the afternoon and power was restored later that night. The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative issued a statement saying that the problem was discovered to be a broken cross arm on a transmission line, affecting both the Bronson and San Augustine sub-stations.
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Church building fire in downtown Overton reignites early Monday morning
OVERTON, Texas — A fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton Sunday night has started up again Monday morning. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said the roof of the building had smoke coming out, which caused the fire to reignite. The persistent wind has become a big concern as it picked up this morning.
