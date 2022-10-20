Read full article on original website
Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Q Street from 15th to 16th closed this morning due to a fatal pedestrian accident. Police say a tan minivan was traveling eastbound on Q Street Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. when the minivan struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to a...
Newport Police investigating kidnapping and assualt Friday night near Yaquina Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police are investigating a potential kidnapping from late Friday night. At about 11:00 p.m., October 21, police were sent to the Yaquina Bay Bridge regarding construction material in the roadway. While trying to clear the road, an officer heard someone yelling for help. The officer...
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
Old Nick's Pub looking to beef up security after Sunday's protest
EUGENE, Ore. — In the aftermath of Sunday's protest at a "Drag Queen Storytime" event, Old Nick's Pub is looking to hire additional security to protect performers, patrons, and the pub itself. The pub's owners opened a GoFundMe campaign early Monday morning titled, "Help Old Nick's pay for added...
Incoming precipitation continues to cool active fire conditions for Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Monday, the western side of the Cedar Creek Fire received more than half an inch of rain, the eastern side received two tenths of an inch. Fire officials expect a break in wet weather until later Tuesday when the next weather system moves in from the Pacific.
Protesters clash in Eugene after word spreads of drag show involving 11-year-old
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
Eugene sees 35-cent drop in gas prices since last week
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 35.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.99/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights
EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
Greenhill Humane Society's Halloween safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — “Halloween is a festive day for humans but trick-or-treaters repeatedly knocking at the front door, scary decorations and people in costumes may cause extra stress for your pets,” says Megan Burroughs, Greenhill’s Engagement & Humane Education Manager. “Make sure your pet feels safe and comfortable in their home and in any costume they may be wearing.”
'One of the best experiences': Rain doesn't keep fans away from College GameDay in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — We've been talking about it all week - but College GameDay has officially came and went. Oregon Ducks fans were up early with many arriving Friday night and some even getting there the day before. Despite some heavy rain, the crowd was unfazed and showed the...
