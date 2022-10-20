Music streaming giant Spotify reported 195 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, up from 188 million paid or premium subscribers in the previous quarter and above expectations. The company had forecast it would hit 194 million premium subscribers this quarter. More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Reacts to 'Midnights' Breaking Spotify's Single-Day Streaming RecordNetflix Backs Indigenous Filmmakers as Streamer Hits Milestone in Canadian Content Support (Exclusive)TikTok's Head of Content Partnerships Leaves for Spotify Spotify also exceeded its monthly active user expectations, reaching 456 million monthly active users in the third quarter, above its forecast of 450 million. In the second quarter,...

18 MINUTES AGO