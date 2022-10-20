ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Chicago

What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday

What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium

Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Bears MNF Win Over the New England Patriots

Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series

Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

