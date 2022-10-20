Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
Flippin among cross country teams in action Tuesday
A few area high school cross country teams will be in action Tuesday. Flippin will compete in the Mountie Classic at Rogers, and Melbourne and Mountain View will take part in the 3A-2 Conference Meet in Cave City.
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS beginning state tourney
High school volleyball is scheduled for Tuesday as state tournament play gets underway in Arkansas. Mountain Home will be in Greenbrier for the start of the Class 5A State Tournament. The Lady Bombers’ first opponent will be Marion. Mountain Home comes into the match with a record of 18-7....
KTLO
Wooldridge, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – Ben Wooldridge passed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette never trailed in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 38-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday night. Dontae Fleming had six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Bernard added 97 yards receiving...
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes ‘pink out’ game for MHCA, Norfork at Jasper
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. Mountain Home Christian Academy will host Eureka Springs for a “pink out” game in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Norfork travels to Jasper, Flippin hosts Alpena, Ozark Mountain entertains Harrison Eagle Heights at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring’s boys are home against Sloan-Hendrix, Timbo makes the trip to Providence to take on White County Central, Rural Special hosts Wonderview, Lead Hill entertains Valley Springs, and Omaha heads to Fayetteville to meet the New School.
KTLO
Forsyth, Branson volleyball teams fall in district play
Two area high school volleyball teams watched their season come to an end Monday in district play in Missouri. Forsyth fell one win short of a state tournament bid after competing in the championship match of the Class 3, District 11 Tournament at Hollister. In a battle between Lady Panthers, top-seeded Mountain Grove defeated Forsyth in four sets with scores of 25-22, 28-26, 22-25 and 25-18.
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Lead Hill
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule. On the high school level, Cotter hosts Lead Hill, Viola makes the trip to Kingston, and Timbo entertains Oark. Ozark Mountain’s junior high teams will have a doubleheader with Alpena in the Jasper Junior High Tournament. The girls’ game tips off at 5:15 followed by the boys’ contest.
KTLO
Cotter wins 2 of 3 basketball games over Lead Hill; Viola splits at Kingston
Cotter came away with two wins as they hosted Lead Hill for three basketball games on Monday. The Warriors edged out the Tigers 50-47 in the senior boys’ game. Hudson Adams led Cotter with 17 points, Ryan Benedict scored 13, and Payton McGee added 11. Cotter did not fare...
KTLO
MHHS JV football team wraps up perfect season
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team wrapped up a perfect season Monday night with a 28-10 win at home over Batesville. Caleb Foster threw three touchdown passes to lead the offense, hooking up with Orion Reuscher, David Baxley and Corwin Morris on scoring strikes. Brenton Setzer added a 32-yard touchdown run.
KTLO
MH among 3 area volleyball teams to compete in state tournaments
The Twin Lakes Area will be represented by three volleyball teams during this week’s state tournaments. Mountain Home will be at Greenbrier for the Class 5A State Tournament as they will be matched up with Marion on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers are currently 18-7 and ended up as the third-seeded team in the 5A-West. The Lady Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East with a record of 13-9. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 2.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring junior high teams split with Bay at Sloan-Hendrix tourney
Mammoth Spring’s junior high basketball teams split with Bay on the opening day of the Bill McCurley Invitational Tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden. The Junior Lady Bears topped the Junior Lady Yellowjackets 27-19. Mammoth Spring had a different result on the boys’ side as they fell to Bay 46-29.
KTLO
Mountain Home NJROTC defeats John F. Kennedy AJROTC
Shooting their highest score of the season, Mountain Home NJROTC defeated John F. Kennedy AJROTC 927.0 to 884.3 last week in the National Air Rifle League. With their third win in a row, Mountain Home NJROTC was led by Johnathon Mason who shot a 244.4. Other contributing members were Trinity Cruse, Prins Dylan, and Mason Bright. They are coached by Jason Williams.
KTLO
Leona Kerns, 54, Mountain View, MO
Leona passed away peacefully October 6, 2022, under Hospice care in Mountain View, Missouri after a tough battle with cancer. In her 54 years on earth, she made many beautiful memories with her upbeat, outgoing personality as Leona was born an adventurer and loved the outdoors. On March 20, 1968,...
KTLO
Tommy Raymond Hitt, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Tommy Raymond Hitt of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommy Hitt died Saturday at his residence.
KTLO
Anna Rose Gower, 77, Calico Rock (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Anna Rose Gower of Calico Rock are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Anna Gower died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Rainfall breaks 86 year old record
The much needed rain in the Twin Lakes Area has broken an 86-year-old record. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, 2.71 inches of rain was recorded as of 7 Tuesday morning to set the daily rainfall record for the date. The old record of an even two inches was set in 1936.
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
KTLO
City of Mountain Home burn ban lifted
City of Mountain Home Fire Chief, Kris Quick, has lifted the burn ban for the city limits of Mountain Home. If you have questions about the city’s burning ordinance, call 870-425-2611.
KTLO
Early voting off to a brisk start in Twin Lakes Area
It was a busy first day of early voting for the November General Election in the Twin Lakes Area Monday. In Baxter County, a total of 704 people cast ballots. The breakdown shows 453 of those voted at the Baxter County Courthouse, 137 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds and 114 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters on 5th Street.
KTLO
Call Chris Nosari today!
Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your home’s equity to improve your cash flow, consolidate high interest...
KTLO
Paisley Son, infant, Calico Rock (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for infant Paisley Son of Calico Rock are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Paisley Son died Saturday in Calico Rock.
Comments / 0