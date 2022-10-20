ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS beginning state tourney

High school volleyball is scheduled for Tuesday as state tournament play gets underway in Arkansas. Mountain Home will be in Greenbrier for the start of the Class 5A State Tournament. The Lady Bombers’ first opponent will be Marion. Mountain Home comes into the match with a record of 18-7....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Wooldridge, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – Ben Wooldridge passed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette never trailed in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 38-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday night. Dontae Fleming had six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Bernard added 97 yards receiving...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTLO

Tuesday basketball schedule includes ‘pink out’ game for MHCA, Norfork at Jasper

High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. Mountain Home Christian Academy will host Eureka Springs for a “pink out” game in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Norfork travels to Jasper, Flippin hosts Alpena, Ozark Mountain entertains Harrison Eagle Heights at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring’s boys are home against Sloan-Hendrix, Timbo makes the trip to Providence to take on White County Central, Rural Special hosts Wonderview, Lead Hill entertains Valley Springs, and Omaha heads to Fayetteville to meet the New School.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Forsyth, Branson volleyball teams fall in district play

Two area high school volleyball teams watched their season come to an end Monday in district play in Missouri. Forsyth fell one win short of a state tournament bid after competing in the championship match of the Class 3, District 11 Tournament at Hollister. In a battle between Lady Panthers, top-seeded Mountain Grove defeated Forsyth in four sets with scores of 25-22, 28-26, 22-25 and 25-18.
FORSYTH, MO
KTLO

Monday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Lead Hill

Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule. On the high school level, Cotter hosts Lead Hill, Viola makes the trip to Kingston, and Timbo entertains Oark. Ozark Mountain’s junior high teams will have a doubleheader with Alpena in the Jasper Junior High Tournament. The girls’ game tips off at 5:15 followed by the boys’ contest.
LEAD HILL, AR
KTLO

MHHS JV football team wraps up perfect season

The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team wrapped up a perfect season Monday night with a 28-10 win at home over Batesville. Caleb Foster threw three touchdown passes to lead the offense, hooking up with Orion Reuscher, David Baxley and Corwin Morris on scoring strikes. Brenton Setzer added a 32-yard touchdown run.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH among 3 area volleyball teams to compete in state tournaments

The Twin Lakes Area will be represented by three volleyball teams during this week’s state tournaments. Mountain Home will be at Greenbrier for the Class 5A State Tournament as they will be matched up with Marion on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers are currently 18-7 and ended up as the third-seeded team in the 5A-West. The Lady Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East with a record of 13-9. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 2.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home NJROTC defeats John F. Kennedy AJROTC

Shooting their highest score of the season, Mountain Home NJROTC defeated John F. Kennedy AJROTC 927.0 to 884.3 last week in the National Air Rifle League. With their third win in a row, Mountain Home NJROTC was led by Johnathon Mason who shot a 244.4. Other contributing members were Trinity Cruse, Prins Dylan, and Mason Bright. They are coached by Jason Williams.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Leona Kerns, 54, Mountain View, MO

Leona passed away peacefully October 6, 2022, under Hospice care in Mountain View, Missouri after a tough battle with cancer. In her 54 years on earth, she made many beautiful memories with her upbeat, outgoing personality as Leona was born an adventurer and loved the outdoors. On March 20, 1968,...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
KTLO

Rainfall breaks 86 year old record

The much needed rain in the Twin Lakes Area has broken an 86-year-old record. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, 2.71 inches of rain was recorded as of 7 Tuesday morning to set the daily rainfall record for the date. The old record of an even two inches was set in 1936.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County

A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

City of Mountain Home burn ban lifted

City of Mountain Home Fire Chief, Kris Quick, has lifted the burn ban for the city limits of Mountain Home. If you have questions about the city’s burning ordinance, call 870-425-2611.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Early voting off to a brisk start in Twin Lakes Area

It was a busy first day of early voting for the November General Election in the Twin Lakes Area Monday. In Baxter County, a total of 704 people cast ballots. The breakdown shows 453 of those voted at the Baxter County Courthouse, 137 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds and 114 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters on 5th Street.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Call Chris Nosari today!

Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your home’s equity to improve your cash flow, consolidate high interest...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy