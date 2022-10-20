Read full article on original website
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
New York YIMBY
WSFSSH at West 108th Street Supportive Housing Complex Debuts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Developers and local officials recently celebrated the completion of WSFSSH at West 108th Street, a new supportive housing complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project comprises two buildings at 143-159 West 108th Street and 103 West 108th Street and was developed by the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that helps sponsor and program new affordable housing properties in the five boroughs.
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
6sqft
Apply for 41 mixed-income units at new Clinton Hill rental, from $1,119/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 41 mixed-income units at a new development in Clinton Hill. Located at 540 Waverly Avenue, the nine-story rental offers tenants brand-new luxury units and a wide variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $41,315 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments which range from $1,119/month studios to $3,344/month two bedrooms.
therealdeal.com
East End property sales tax heads to vote
One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
longisland.com
Legislator Drucker Celebrates Plainview Hospital’s Magnet Designation
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) joined Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, Plainview Hospital Executive Director Michael Fener and hospital staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate its Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for excellence in nursing. Plainview Hospital underwent its three-day Magnet survey...
The Jewish Press
NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs
Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
Sandy 10 years later: Building back smarter in Freeport
Nearly 4,000 homes were flooded during the October 2012 storm. On Buffalo Avenue, a 100-family unit building became unlivable in a matter of hours.
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
Seven-story North Shore building to be a hotel with a laundromat, adult daycare – not homeless shelter, says developer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rumors of a transitional housing facility being built in Mariners Harbor were put to rest this week after the owner of 400 Lake Ave. shared plans with elected officials for each floor of the seven-story building. However, some residents and elected officials are still skeptical, citing...
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
Runners raise money for veterans at 8th annual Suffolk County Marathon
More than 2,000 runners kicked off the eighth annual Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon Sunday morning in Babylon Village.
wnypapers.com
NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October
All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Ariel Shalom under Threefold LLC, the structures yield a combined 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
brickunderground.com
Searching for a cheap NYC rental? Here are the city’s most affordable neighborhoods for renters
If you’re trying to find a cheap rental, you know there’s intense competition for apartments and high rents in every borough in New York City. Some neighborhoods, however, are more affordable than others. If you have some flexibility, you may be able to move to a less expensive neighborhood—one that's not even on your radar yet.
4 New York State Cities Among Top Places With Biggest Rat Problems In U.S.
Unfortunately, New York City has a reputation for being overrun by rats. If you've ever lived in the city or visited, I'm sure you've seen a rat, or two, or three. But, you might be surprised to find out that NYC isn't the only city in New York with a rat problem. There are three other cities in upstate and other parts of New York that have rat problems too.
