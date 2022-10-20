ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

New York YIMBY

WSFSSH at West 108th Street Supportive Housing Complex Debuts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Developers and local officials recently celebrated the completion of WSFSSH at West 108th Street, a new supportive housing complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project comprises two buildings at 143-159 West 108th Street and 103 West 108th Street and was developed by the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that helps sponsor and program new affordable housing properties in the five boroughs.
MANHATTAN, NY
6sqft

Apply for 41 mixed-income units at new Clinton Hill rental, from $1,119/month

A housing lottery opened this week for 41 mixed-income units at a new development in Clinton Hill. Located at 540 Waverly Avenue, the nine-story rental offers tenants brand-new luxury units and a wide variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $41,315 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments which range from $1,119/month studios to $3,344/month two bedrooms.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

East End property sales tax heads to vote

One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Legislator Drucker Celebrates Plainview Hospital’s Magnet Designation

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) joined Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, Plainview Hospital Executive Director Michael Fener and hospital staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate its Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for excellence in nursing. Plainview Hospital underwent its three-day Magnet survey...
PLAINVIEW, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs

Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
QUEENS, NY
wnypapers.com

NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October

All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Ariel Shalom under Threefold LLC, the structures yield a combined 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY

