KSNT

Romanian defense minister quits, cites issue with president

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense minister Vasile Dincu resigned Monday, citing difficulties working with the country’s president who’s also chief of the NATO country’s armed forces. Dincu’s resignation comes a week after sparking controversy by suggesting that Ukraine’s only chance for peace would be...
KSNT

Macron’s centrist French govt survives no-confidence votes

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government survived two no-confidence votes Monday prompted by opposition lawmakers to protest the use of a special constitutional power to force the budget bill through the National Assembly without a vote. The leftist Nupes coalition and the far-right National Rally...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
KSNT

Uganda reports worrisome increase in Ebola cases in capital

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan officials have reported 11 more cases of Ebola in the capital since Friday, a worrisome increase in infections just over a month after an outbreak was declared in a remote part of the East African country. Nine more people in the Kampala metropolitan area...

