Vestavia Hills, AL

wdhn.com

LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Ghosts aren’t just spooks or specters for the Halloween season!. There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama. Bainbridge. Located in...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Man arrested after toddler found walking near roadway

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested last week after police say a child was found walking near a roadway unsupervised. According to a social media post made by Priceville Police, a toddler was found walking near the roadway on Berry Road just before 12 p.m. on Friday, October 20. There were no parents or a guardian in the area, according to police.
wdhn.com

Two fronts, two opportunities for rain this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All eyes will be on our first front as it moves into the Southeast today. A line of showers and storms will be co-located with the frontal boundary and will progress eastward through Mississippi and into western Alabama by the afternoon hours. Ahead of it here in the Tri-State, we can expect increasing clouds throughout the day and only a couple showers. As we head into the latter part of the evening hours, we’ll see the line finally reach our area. It’ll move into our western counties first (Coffee and Geneva) during the 8-9 PM timeframe and overspread the rest of the area from there, reaching Dothan sometime between 11 PM and midnight. The line will finally exit Early County and the region as a whole to the east by 1 AM CT/2 AM ET early Wednesday morning. Even though the line will be in the process of weakening as it pushes through, a couple strong to severe storms will not be out of the question along its leading edge. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat with the strongest storms, but a very isolated, brief spin-up tornado is not out of the question as well. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather tonight and stay tuned for further updates! Outside of the shower and storm chances today, it’ll be warm with highs in the low 80s once again.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

SAC social justice gathering

ENTERPRISE Ala. (WDHN)—With elections rapidly approaching, the Southeast Alabama Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church held a social justice gathering encouraging everyone in attendance to vote. Here they helped spread information about absentee voting, as well as highly encouraging people to register to vote as there are only...
ALABAMA STATE

