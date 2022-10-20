Read full article on original website
Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool need to improve away form as they face Ajax
Virgil van Dijk has said it is time for Liverpool to show they are “one of the biggest teams in the world” and improve their faltering away form, beginning at Ajax on Wednesday. Liverpool can secure qualification for the Champions League knockout phase with a game to spare...
