Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Whoopi Goldberg Gets Feisty When Protesters Disrupt Ted Cruz's View Appearance: 'You Gotta Go'
"You've got to let us do our jobs," co-host Whoopi Goldberg told the protestors during Monday’s episode of The View Whoopi Goldberg shut down a group of protesters who disrupted an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday's episode of The View. During the conservative politician's appearance on the ABC talk show, protests began shouting about climate change. New co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin — who is the former White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to President Donald Trump — quickly responded, "We do cover climate here, guys." Goldberg,...
People
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas and Balenciaga this month as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear...
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments
The sportswear giant joins Balenciaga and Gap in ending its business partnership with the Donda rapper Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West, ending their lucrative partnership with the rapper following his repeated antisemitic comments. The sportswear giant — who, over the weekend, dropped their latest Yeezy sneaker collaboration — said in a statement Tuesday that they will no longer work with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech." "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the...
Anitta Named WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Music Innovator, Talks Global Reach, Plastic Surgery and More
The Brazilian superstar gets candid about her challenges as a musician, her global fanbase, her appearance and more for WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Innovators Issue Brazilian singer Anitta won't shy away from talking about the plastic surgery she's had done. In fact, she loves the transformation. "It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself," Anitta told WSJ. Magazine of her surgeries in November's Innovator Issue cover story. "For me it's like changing my hair… Even if it's not good or the way I expected, I still like...
James Corden Says It Was 'Never My Intention' to Upset Restaurant Staff, Vows to Apologize in Person
James Corden started Monday's episode of The Late Late Show by responding to allegations made against him by restaurant owner Keith McNally James Corden returned to The Late Late Show on Monday night after a week-long hiatus and started things off by addressing the allegations made against him by restaurant owner Keith McNally. The late-night show host, 44, told viewers it was never his "intention" to upset those at the New York City restaurant Balthazar and said that, if he is allowed back to the establishment, he'd like to apologize in...
Meghan Markle Discusses the Angry Black Woman Trope: Being 'Particular' Does Not 'Make You Difficult'
The Duchess of Sussex also shared with Ziwe that she found out she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test Meghan Markle says there's a difference between being "difficult" and "clear." The Duchess of Sussex released the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify Tuesday, welcoming Issa Rae and Ziwe to the show to discuss the stereotype of the "angry black woman." Issa shared that she's taken advice from other Black women in the entertainment industry to not be afraid of being called a b—, and she took a friend calling her...
People
344K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1