Commanders fan waits weeks for $14,000 raffle-winning check, then it bounces

It's tough being a Washington Commanders fan these days, as not only is the team in last place in the loaded NFC East with a 2-4 record, but owner Dan Snyder is seemingly making headlines on a daily basis for all of the wrong reasons.

One fan is having an especially frustrating fall, however, as he reportedly won nearly $15,000 in a 50/50 charitable raffle at the team's home opener over one month ago but is still waiting for his payday.

According to NBC4 Washington's Walter Morris, a fan named Andrew Shipley hit it big at the Commanders' home contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11 but trying to collect the money has been a disastrous process since then. The check reportedly took "weeks" to arrive and then bounced.

"I had nowhere else to turn to. Right? What am I going to do...figure out how to call Dan Snyder myself?" Shipley asked, per Morris' report. "I got the rigmarole over a couple of weeks, and then it turned into a month of eventually getting ghosted."

After 40 days of waiting, the check arrived, and Shipley attempted to make a deposit before the check bounced "days later."

A Commanders representative made the following statement to NBC4 Washington: