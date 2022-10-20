ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A shooting investigation has closed a local freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.

One person was injured in the shooting, just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

All eastbound traffic will be routed off the freeway onto Telegraph Road.

It's not clear at this time what prompted the shooting, and there are no details about the victim.

Stay with WWJ for the latest updates on this developing story.

