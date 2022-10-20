ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Better Than We Thought?

Podcast: Are the Blackhawks better than we thought? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau wonder if the Blackhawks are better than we thought after they've strung together three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Is the run sustainable? Can the penalty kill continue its magical stretch of shorthanded goals? The guys discuss all that and more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics

Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter

Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Bears MNF Win Over the New England Patriots

Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs

Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Defense Stuffs Patriots: Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Shine

Brisker, Gordon both shine as Bears D stymies Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles opted to draft two defensive backs with his first two picks instead of adding a wide receiver or an offensive lineman to the offense, there was some head scratching. For the most part fans and experts recognized that the Bears roster was filled with holes at practically every position, necessitating picks on defense and offense alike, but still, most thought Poles was going to add a player to help out Justin Fields earlier than the No. 71 overall pick when he selected Velus Jones.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy