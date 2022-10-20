Read full article on original website
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Better Than We Thought?
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks better than we thought? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau wonder if the Blackhawks are better than we thought after they've strung together three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Is the run sustainable? Can the penalty kill continue its magical stretch of shorthanded goals? The guys discuss all that and more.
NBA Admits Missed Call on Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Attempt
NBA admits missed call on DeRozan game-winner attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Friday's Chicago Bulls game against the Wizards, which Washington won 102-100, had one incorrect no-call. But it was a costly one. The report, which is one of the litany...
Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Faces Opt-Out Decision With Yankees
Former Cubs 1B Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?. Rizzo's season ended Sunday when the Astros...
Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics
Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
Twitter Reacts to Bears MNF Win Over the New England Patriots
Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and...
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Celebrates Birthday in Style With Big Game
Vučević celebrates birthday in style with big game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before tipoff Monday night, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wished Nikola Vučević a happy birthday. Brown was celebrating one of his own, turning 26. So the 32-year-old Vučević appreciated the gesture---and...
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Bears Defense Stuffs Patriots: Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Shine
Brisker, Gordon both shine as Bears D stymies Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles opted to draft two defensive backs with his first two picks instead of adding a wide receiver or an offensive lineman to the offense, there was some head scratching. For the most part fans and experts recognized that the Bears roster was filled with holes at practically every position, necessitating picks on defense and offense alike, but still, most thought Poles was going to add a player to help out Justin Fields earlier than the No. 71 overall pick when he selected Velus Jones.
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Leads 33-14 Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What we learned as Fields, Bears run over Patriots on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears had 11 days to sit and stew on their ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Monday night in Foxboro, they finally let their frustrations out in a 33-14 drubbing of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
