East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an incident involving a crane at the Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, Monday. Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was fatal and said deputies are at the scene. Kristin Parker with the Eastman...
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a house on County Road 1215 in Flint. Six people have been injured, including an seven-month-old infant, according to DPS spokesman Adam Albritton. The 7-month-old infant was in the home at the time of...
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson.
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 46-year-old man died when he was struck by a vehicle on Troup Highway in Tyler just after midnight Tuesday. The crash happened in 3700 block of Troup Highway, according to police. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the roadway, not at an intersection or designated crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Troup Highway.
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Nacogdoches has selected Assistant Chief of Police Scott Weems to be the next chief of police. Weems has been the interim chief of police since the position came open. Weems was born and raised in the Nacogdoches community graduating from Nacogdoches ISD in 1984 and then from Stephen F. Austin University in 1993. Weems began working at NPD in 1994 and now has over 28 years with the department.
Car hits house, multiple people injured in Flint
Six people have been injured, including an infant, according to Rath Hunter with Flint-Gresham VFD. The sheriff's office realized halfway through the year that they would go over budget because of the gas prices.
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice was rescinded for some Denning Rural Water system customers on Tuesday. It is no longer necessary to boil water before consumption.
Fire destroys First Baptist Overton building
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Overton according to David Chenault with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning, even though the Overton and New London...
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities were called to a fire at an apartment above a local coffee shop Sunday morning in downtown Henderson. Electrical problems are considered the likely cause of the fire. The coffee shop beneath the apartment had recently opened. While firefighters were able to save the building...
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police arrested a man for violating a protective order after a girl listed on the order was found in his car, according to a Coffee City police announcement Sunday. A Coffee City sergeant stopped the vehicle Friday at about 9:30 p.m. on FM 315 near...
University of Texas representatives volunteer at East Texas Food Bank
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 90 representatives from the University of Texas, both local and statewide, spent the morning volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank as part of the Supply Chain Alliance Conference, held in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Volunteers prepared boxes for the Senior Box Program...
Tom Garus attends first high school football game
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE's Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business.
Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, October 25, voted to approve policy changes for the Animal Control and Shelter. Members of the Commissioners Court expressed concerns that the changes could increase the number of dogs taken in by the shelter and urged dog owners to take responsibility to spay and neuter their pets.
