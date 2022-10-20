ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a house on County Road 1215 in Flint. Six people have been injured, including an seven-month-old infant, according to DPS spokesman Adam Albritton. The 7-month-old infant was in the home at the time of...
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 46-year-old man died when he was struck by a vehicle on Troup Highway in Tyler just after midnight Tuesday. The crash happened in 3700 block of Troup Highway, according to police. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the roadway, not at an intersection or designated crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Troup Highway.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Nacogdoches has selected Assistant Chief of Police Scott Weems to be the next chief of police. Weems has been the interim chief of police since the position came open. Weems was born and raised in the Nacogdoches community graduating from Nacogdoches ISD in 1984 and then from Stephen F. Austin University in 1993. Weems began working at NPD in 1994 and now has over 28 years with the department.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Car hits house, multiple people injured in Flint

Six people have been injured, including an infant, according to Rath Hunter with Flint-Gresham VFD. The sheriff’s office realized halfway through the year that they would go over budget because of the gas prices. Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. Updated: Oct. 24, 2022...
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys First Baptist Overton building

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Overton according to David Chenault with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning, even though the Overton and New London...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

University of Texas representatives volunteer at East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 90 representatives from the University of Texas, both local and statewide, spent the morning volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank as part of the Supply Chain Alliance Conference, held in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Volunteers prepared boxes for the Senior Box Program...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tom Garus attends first high school football game

Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE's Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business.
HENDERSON, TX

