Justin Fields Puts Up Historical Statistics in First Half of MNF
Fields puts up historical first half stats on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded a memorable first half against the New England Patriots on Monday night. Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ passing touchdown,...
Bears Hand Patriots' Sixth-Largest Home Loss Under Bill Belichick
Bears hand Pats sixth-largest home loss under Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid a three-game losing streak, with losses to the Commanders, Giants, and Vikings lurking around the minds of each Bears player, they defeat the Patriots 33-14 as if their season depended on it. With that, the...
Mike Florio, Chris Simms Give Credit to Eberflus, Fields for Dominant Run Game in Win Over the Patriots
Mike Florio, Chris Simms give credit to Eberflus, Fields for dominant run game in win over the Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Florio and Chris Simms have high praise for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”. The duo were...
Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium
Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
Bears Defense Stuffs Patriots: Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Shine
Brisker, Gordon both shine as Bears D stymies Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles opted to draft two defensive backs with his first two picks instead of adding a wide receiver or an offensive lineman to the offense, there was some head scratching. For the most part fans and experts recognized that the Bears roster was filled with holes at practically every position, necessitating picks on defense and offense alike, but still, most thought Poles was going to add a player to help out Justin Fields earlier than the No. 71 overall pick when he selected Velus Jones.
Bill Belichick Says Bears ‘Outcoached' and ‘Outplayed' Patriots
Belichick says Bears 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick surrendered at the feet of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday night. The Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 in an overwhelmingly large win for Chicago. Justin Fields and the offense put up a season-high...
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Justin Fields' Impressive Screen to Khalil Herbert Proof of Bears Progress
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have...
WATCH: Matt Eberflus Delivers Insightful Locker Room Speech
WATCH: Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Eberflus broke down the Bears-Patriots game perfectly for the team after the game with a locker room speech. "We wanted to accomplish some goals," Eberflus said. "We talked about the ball. We talked about running the...
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
Bears' Win Vs. Patriots Shows Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus Might Be Perfect Match
Schrock: Fields, Eberflus might end up being perfect match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. They that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is a lot of things, but insane isn't one of them....
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Leads 33-14 Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What we learned as Fields, Bears run over Patriots on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears had 11 days to sit and stew on their ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Monday night in Foxboro, they finally let their frustrations out in a 33-14 drubbing of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Falcons "moving in the right direction", says owner Arthur Blank
The owner of the Falcons joined The Steakhouse on Monday to discuss the state of the franchise. Overall, Arthur Blank is pleased with the team’s direction after a strong start to Arthur Smith’s second season
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
