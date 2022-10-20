ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium

Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday

What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
Bears Defense Stuffs Patriots: Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Shine

Brisker, Gordon both shine as Bears D stymies Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles opted to draft two defensive backs with his first two picks instead of adding a wide receiver or an offensive lineman to the offense, there was some head scratching. For the most part fans and experts recognized that the Bears roster was filled with holes at practically every position, necessitating picks on defense and offense alike, but still, most thought Poles was going to add a player to help out Justin Fields earlier than the No. 71 overall pick when he selected Velus Jones.
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs

Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
WATCH: Matt Eberflus Delivers Insightful Locker Room Speech

WATCH: Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Eberflus broke down the Bears-Patriots game perfectly for the team after the game with a locker room speech. "We wanted to accomplish some goals," Eberflus said. "We talked about the ball. We talked about running the...
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win

Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter

Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
