NBA Admits Missed Call on Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Attempt
NBA admits missed call on DeRozan game-winner attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Friday's Chicago Bulls game against the Wizards, which Washington won 102-100, had one incorrect no-call. But it was a costly one. The report, which is one of the litany...
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
World Series Tickets in Philadelphia Cost Over $3,000 Each—the Second-Highest Price in a Decade
The average ticket price for upcoming World Series games in Philadelphia is over $3,000 as of Monday — the second-highest price for a single championship game in over a decade, according to ticket reseller TicketIQ. The hometown Phillies are appearing in their first postseason since 2011, taking on the...
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Celebrates Birthday in Style With Big Game
Vučević celebrates birthday in style with big game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before tipoff Monday night, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wished Nikola Vučević a happy birthday. Brown was celebrating one of his own, turning 26. So the 32-year-old Vučević appreciated the gesture---and...
Phillies 2022 World Series Home Tickets Double in Price Ahead of Game 1
How expensive Phillies vs. Astros World Series tickets prices are originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The annual Fall Classic is 72 hours away with the Houston Astros set to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. The Phillies were ironically the last team to beat the Astros this...
Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics
Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
How Much Are Referees in the NHL Paid?
How much are referees in the NHL paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions,...
Twitter Reacts to Bears MNF Win Over the New England Patriots
Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and...
Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
