3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
WSMV
‘You are going to suffer,’ Bellevue standoff subject threatens Nashville attorneys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Affidavits show an hours-long police standoff in Bellevue last week stems from harassing text messages Nashville attorneys received from the man wanted by police. Metro Nashville Police Department investigators with the District Attorney’s Office were attempting to serve two arrest warrants for Zachary Johnson on Thursday...
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
2 teens charged after robbing women near pedestrian bridge
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
Woman shot while driving down Murfreesboro Road; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
WSMV
Woman missing out of Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman who was reported missing by her family and requires a general welfare check. Maria Villalobos was last seen walking on Bluebird Road around midnight between Oct. 22 and the 23rd. Officials said she may have possibly been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
WSMV
Teenagers recovering from deadly crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed their friend on October 13 in Madison. Police have charged Deadre Conway with causing the deadly incident, after he was involved in a shooting and then seen on surveillance video speeding down Gallatin Pike South. That is when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 with 5 teenagers inside.
wjle.com
Warden Charged with Aggravated Assault in Knife Attack
An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.
wnky.com
WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
WSMV
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The shooting left on person with critical injuries. As of this writing, officials do not have a...
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
wgnsradio.com
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
WSMV
Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility back in January.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Metro Nashville
At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired by a SWAT member with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during a standoff situation overnight Friday. Preliminary information indicates...
