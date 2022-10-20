ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, TN

WSMV

Woman missing out of Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman who was reported missing by her family and requires a general welfare check. Maria Villalobos was last seen walking on Bluebird Road around midnight between Oct. 22 and the 23rd. Officials said she may have possibly been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Teenagers recovering from deadly crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed their friend on October 13 in Madison. Police have charged Deadre Conway with causing the deadly incident, after he was involved in a shooting and then seen on surveillance video speeding down Gallatin Pike South. That is when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 with 5 teenagers inside.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Warden Charged with Aggravated Assault in Knife Attack

An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The shooting left on person with critical injuries. As of this writing, officials do not have a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired by a SWAT member with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during a standoff situation overnight Friday. Preliminary information indicates...
NASHVILLE, TN

