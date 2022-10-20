Read full article on original website
Joyce Russell
Joyce was a 1962 graduate of Clinton Central High School. She retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo after more than 30 years. She enjoyed being a summer resident at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Pierceton where she loved spending time working in the registration office. She also enjoyed reading, camping, garage sales, and puzzle books, but more importantly, Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends. She had attended the Scircleville United Methodist Church and Souls Harbor Missionary Baptist Church.
Norman Fairfield
Norman Fairfield, 86, of Frankfort, passed away on October 24, 2022 in his daughter’s home. He was born on July 27, 1936 in Indianapolis to Jesse and Mary (Strong) Fairfield. He married Rosemarie Utterback on January 19, 1957 and she preceded him in death on December 25, 2000. He then married Janet Sue Brant on January 17, 2003 and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2017.
Cleo G. Woodruff
Cleo G. Woodruff, 83, of Frankfort, IN, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Venice, FL. He was born on November 8, 1938 in Carroll County to William E. and Edna Lucille (Bible) Woodruff. He married Betty Louise Hill and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2022.
Carol Ruth Robinson
Carol Ruth Robinson, 77, longtime Frankfort resident, passed away October 22, 2022 at Signature of Parkwood in Lebanon, Ind. She was born on May 25, 1945 in Lafayette to Harold “Red” and Ruth (Kelley) Foley. Carol was a 1963 graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School and worked as...
Runella Hufford
Runella Ann Hufford, 82, Rossville, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. She was born September 6, 1940, in Logansport to Floyd Lawrence and Dorothy Flossie (Deardorff) Blocher. She married Donald Lee Hufford on August 23, 1959, and he survives. Runella was a 1958 graduate...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Donald Ian Foust
Donald Ian Foust, 72, of Frankfort, passed away on October 21, 2022 in his home. He was born August 2, 1950 in Frankfort. His parents Raymond and Eileen (Beatty) Foust preceded him in death. He married Debra Laughner on July 16, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Don was a...
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
Three Injured in Miami County Crash
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers from the Indiana State Police, the Converse Police Department, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East, in which three people were injured. The preliminary crash investigation by...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with...
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
Missing child and mother located, IMPD says
UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help […]
Pet kangaroo on the loose in Indiana county
Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Prairie’s Kample Qualifies for State
Clinton Prairie sophomore Hayden Kample qualified for the boys’ state cross country meet Saturday at the New Prairie Semi-State. Kample finished seventh overall in a time of 16:27.8 just 20 seconds behind Valparaiso senior James Dillabaugh, who was the top individual in a time of 16:07.8. Kample also had the best time by any sophomore at the semi-state.
Annual Halloween Party For Special People Held Monday Evening
The annual Halloween party for special people was organized by the Frankfort Indiana Jaycee’s and was held at the Howard Jones building Clinton County Fairgrounds Monday evening. The costumed guests were greeted by volunteers also dressed in costumes to welcome them and serve sandwiches, chips, deserts, and a cold...
