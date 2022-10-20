Joyce was a 1962 graduate of Clinton Central High School. She retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo after more than 30 years. She enjoyed being a summer resident at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Pierceton where she loved spending time working in the registration office. She also enjoyed reading, camping, garage sales, and puzzle books, but more importantly, Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends. She had attended the Scircleville United Methodist Church and Souls Harbor Missionary Baptist Church.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO