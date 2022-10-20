Read full article on original website
5 candidates seek four seats on Muskegon Heights school board
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights voters will cast ballots to fill four open seats on the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in the November general election. There are five candidates running for four, six-year terms on Nov. 8. Current board member Mark Glover is not seeking reelection, which means there will be at least one newcomer on the school board.
Five candidates running for Grant school board
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI - Five candidates are running for the Grant Board of Education in the November general election. On Nov. 8, district voters will pick from three candidates seeking for two, six-year seats and two candidates vying for one partial term seat, ending Dec. 31, 2024. Two of the...
Five compete for two seats on Belding school board
BELDING, MI — One incumbent and four challengers are seeking two seats on the Belding Area Schools Board of Education. The candidates are: current board member Terrance M. Boni, Keven Krieger, Jennifer Lien, Lary Richmond and Nichole VandenHout. Belding Area Schools is part of the Ionia County Intermediate School...
Incumbent Republican Kent County commissioner facing Democrat challenger for District 8 seat
KENT COUNTY, MI — Kent County Commissioner Dan Burrill is facing a challenger for a seat on the board of commissioners seat representing part of the city of Wyoming. Burrill, a Republican, is running against challenger Democrat Jennie Chatman. District 8, as redrawn as part of the redistricting process...
Muskegon judicial candidate wants no-contact order with alleged victim lifted, records show
MUSKEGON, MI – A defense attorney is requesting a no-contact order be lifted between his client, Muskegon County judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, and the alleged victim. Prosecutors, citing police reports, argued against the request and pointed to Kolkema’s history of physical abuse as reasons for opposition. A district...
2 candidates vying for a partial term on Wyoming school board
WYOMING, MI — Two candidates are vying for a partial term seat on the Wyoming Board of Education in the November general election. The partial term is for four years, ending Dec. 31, 2026, according to the Kent County Clerk’s website. The candidates are incumbent Lisa Manley and Andrew Hanselman. The position is nonpartisan.
2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board
WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
Two business officials square off Nov. 8 for spot on Kent County Board of Commissioners
KENT COUNTY, MI — Two executives from area companies are squaring off for a spot on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Voters in the Kent County Board of Commissioners ninth district will have the choice to reelect the incumbent Republican, Matt Kallman, or choose a challenger Democrat, Chip LaFleur, in the Nov. 8 election.
5 hopefuls running for 4 Cedar Springs school board spots
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI — Three incumbents and two challengers are competing in the Nov. 8 election for four seats on the Cedar Springs Public Schools Board of Education. All four seats are for four-year terms. Incumbents Mistie Bowser, Heidi Reed and Traci Slager are seeking to keep their spots on the school board, while Max Bloomquist and April Patin are looking to join the board for the first time.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum
GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 1st District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will defend his seat against a challenger Nov. 8 to represent the county board’s 1st District. Republican Ben Greene will square off against Democrat Jerry D. Berta in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion Grand Rapids.
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
‘Polluters are not role models.’ Wolverine CEO award draws protest
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Jack McNaughton is six. He lives near the Wolverine Worldwide dump in Belmont and drank highly polluted water as a baby. His parents have been told he may have the highest blood PFAS level of any child in the United States — 484,000 parts-per-trillion.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
What did officer tell investigators about killing Patrick Lyoya? Questions may be answered at hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the six months since a police officer shot a Black man in the back of the head following a struggle over a Taser, the public has been privy to many of the details. Grand Rapids police released bodycam and cellphone videos showing the moments...
Contempt findings upheld against West Michigan restaurant owner who defied pandemic orders
HOLLAND, MI – The state Court of Appeals upheld contempt findings against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the restaurant owner who defied orders to cease operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals panel said Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, argued that orders to halt operations were improper. But, she...
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
