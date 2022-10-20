CEDAR SPRINGS, MI — Three incumbents and two challengers are competing in the Nov. 8 election for four seats on the Cedar Springs Public Schools Board of Education. All four seats are for four-year terms. Incumbents Mistie Bowser, Heidi Reed and Traci Slager are seeking to keep their spots on the school board, while Max Bloomquist and April Patin are looking to join the board for the first time.

