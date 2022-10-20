ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Five candidates running for Grant school board

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI - Five candidates are running for the Grant Board of Education in the November general election. On Nov. 8, district voters will pick from three candidates seeking for two, six-year seats and two candidates vying for one partial term seat, ending Dec. 31, 2024. Two of the...
Five compete for two seats on Belding school board

BELDING, MI — One incumbent and four challengers are seeking two seats on the Belding Area Schools Board of Education. The candidates are: current board member Terrance M. Boni, Keven Krieger, Jennifer Lien, Lary Richmond and Nichole VandenHout. Belding Area Schools is part of the Ionia County Intermediate School...
2 face off for new Hispanic majority district on Kent County Board

WYOMING, MI – A credit union loan officer and a manager of a wedding reception venue will face off Nov. 8 for the new, Hispanic-majority Kent County Board district. Democrat and credit loan officer Ivan Diaz will face Republican and wedding reception venue manager Elisa Rodriguez in the race for the district representing the northern portion of Wyoming as well as adjacent Grand Rapids neighborhoods along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and east of U.S. 131, including Roosevelt Park, Black Hills and Burton Heights.
5 hopefuls running for 4 Cedar Springs school board spots

CEDAR SPRINGS, MI — Three incumbents and two challengers are competing in the Nov. 8 election for four seats on the Cedar Springs Public Schools Board of Education. All four seats are for four-year terms. Incumbents Mistie Bowser, Heidi Reed and Traci Slager are seeking to keep their spots on the school board, while Max Bloomquist and April Patin are looking to join the board for the first time.
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
