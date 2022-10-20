Read full article on original website
Discovery of redundant protein functions raises questions about the evolution of the nervous system
Five proteins share important roles in the formation and function of synapses and can substitute for each other. This discovery was made by a team of the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences Krems (KL Krems) and the CavX Ph.D. program of the Medical University of Innsbruck, and their work is now published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
How a key immune protein is regulated in the cell
Scientists at EPFL have determined how a protein that is critical in our first line of immune defense is regulated in the cell to prevent autoinflammatory diseases. How does a cell "know" that it's infected? This is a key question for innate immunity, our first line of defense to any infection or injury, made up of cells that quickly identify pathogens, like viral DNA. To do this, the cells use receptors that can identify nucleic acids—the building blocks of DNA—that in turn activate a signaling molecule called STING (for Stimulator of interferon genes).
Researchers create first quasiparticle Bose-Einstein condensate
Physicists have created the first Bose-Einstein condensate—the mysterious fifth state of matter—made from quasiparticles, entities that do not count as elementary particles but that can still have elementary-particle properties like charge and spin. For decades, it was unknown whether they could undergo Bose-Einstein condensation in the same way as real particles, and it now appears that they can. The finding is set to have a significant impact on the development of quantum technologies including quantum computing.
New method to label proteins could help track disease
A new method to study the proteins released by cells, which could lead to the development of new tools to track diseases including cancer, has been developed by scientists at the Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College London. Biomarkers are highly valuable tools that allow doctors to study biology and...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change
An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned. An international study on the future of insects under climate change scenarios has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future. Co-author William...
Detecting water pollutants using AI
Imagine using your mobile phone to track the spread of water contaminants—such as oil spills or even viruses like COVID-19—in the blink of an eye. Researchers from McGill University have developed new artificial intelligence to make the invisible visible using advances in lasers, optics, and mobile technology. The...
With scanning ultrafast electron microscopy, researchers unveil hot photocarrier transport properties of cubic boron
In a study that confirms its promise as the next-generation semiconductor material, UC Santa Barbara researchers have directly visualized the photocarrier transport properties of cubic boron arsenide single crystals. "We were able to visualize how the charge moves in our sample," said Bolin Liao, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering...
Science sleuths solve century-old mystery of Martian meteorite's discovery
A toxin that makes pigs vomit is the surprising key which has unlocked the century-old mystery of the origins of a Martian meteorite, and the possible identity of the Black student who discovered it. In 1931, an unusual stone stored in the geological collection of Purdue University in the U.S....
Creating fast, reliable 3D scans of flora and fauna
Reporting in Research Ideas and Outcomes, a Kyushu University researcher has developed a new technique for scanning various plants and animals and reconstructing them into highly detailed 3D models. To date, over 1,400 models have been made available online for public use. Open any textbook or nature magazine and you...
Electrons that flow like liquids pave the way for robust quantum computers
Quantum computers, which can perform calculations much faster than traditional computers, have a big problem: They are prone to data storage and processing errors caused by disturbances from the environment like vibrations and radiation from warm objects. But a discovery by scientists led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore),...
Integration on a chip: Miniaturized infrared detectors
Miniaturization of infrared spectrometers will lead to their wider use in consumer electronics, such as smartphones enabling food control, the detection of hazardous chemicals, air pollution monitoring and wearable electronics. They can be used for the quick and easy detection of certain chemicals without using laboratory equipment. Moreover, they can be useful for the detection of counterfeit medical drugs as well as of greenhouse gases such as methane and CO2.
More yield, fewer species: How human nutrient inputs alter grasslands
One of the reasons for the global threat to biodiversity is that we humans introduce more nutrients into our environment than would naturally be present there, for example, when fertilizing agricultural land. In addition, precipitation re-distributes excess nutrients to other areas, and nutrients can also enter our soils through air pollution.
Graphs may prove key in search for Holy Grail of quantum error correction
In February 2019, JQI Fellow Alicia Kollár, who is also an assistant professor of physics at UMD, bumped into Adrian Chapman, then a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Sydney, at a quantum information conference. Although the two came from very different scientific backgrounds, they quickly discovered that their research had a surprising commonality. They both shared an interest in graph theory, a field of math that deals with points and the connections between them.
Novel insecticides are bad news for bee health and their guts
Insecticides containing flupyradifurone and sulfoxaflor can have devastating effects on honey bee health. The substances damage the insects' intestinal flora, especially when used in conjunction with a common fungicide, making them more susceptible to disease and shortening their life span. This was recently proven in a study conducted at the...
A new approach, not currently described by the Clean Air Act, could eliminate air pollution disparities
While air quality has improved dramatically over the past 50 years thanks in part to the Clean Air Act, people of color at every income level in the United States are still exposed to higher-than-average levels of air pollution. A team led by researchers at the University of Washington wanted...
Lithium hydride mediates hydrogenolysis of anilines to arenes
A research group led by Prof. Guo Jianping and Prof. Chen Ping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. Wu An'an from Xiamen University, revealed how lithium hydride mediated hydrogenolysis of anilines to arenes. This study was published in...
New potential from one-pot, one-step polymer synthesis
Making complex polymers with precisely controlled structures is much simpler thanks to a new one-pot, one-step synthesis procedure. Now published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, research at Hokkaido University brings a new level of control to making long and geometrically interlinked polymer molecules from several alternating molecular units joined in a controlled sequence.
Functional carbon materials for addressing dendrite problems in metal batteries
Metal batteries, with active metals as anodes, are considered as one of the most promising solutions to achieve the energy upgrade of battery technologies, yet their practical applications are hindered by the dendrite problems to a great degree. Functional carbon materials (FCMs) with tuned texture and properties have been demonstrated to be of great potentials in protecting metal anodes from dendrite growth by providing metal deposition sites, guiding the ion flux, shielding dendrites, and so on.
