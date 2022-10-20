ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change

An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned. An international study on the future of insects under climate change scenarios has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future. Co-author William...
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Phys.org

Fossil bird's skull reconstruction reveals a brain made for smelling and eyes made for daylight

Jeholornis was a raven-sized bird that lived 120 million years ago, among the earliest examples of dinosaurs evolving into birds, in what's now China. The fossils that have been found are finely preserved but smashed flat, the result of layers of sediment being deposited over the years. That means that no one's been able to get a good look at Jeholornis's head. But in a new study, researchers digitally reconstructed a Jeholornis skull, revealing details about its eyes and brain that shed light on its vision and sense of smell.
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Phys.org

Discovery of redundant protein functions raises questions about the evolution of the nervous system

Five proteins share important roles in the formation and function of synapses and can substitute for each other. This discovery was made by a team of the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences Krems (KL Krems) and the CavX Ph.D. program of the Medical University of Innsbruck, and their work is now published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Phys.org

Functional carbon materials for addressing dendrite problems in metal batteries

Metal batteries, with active metals as anodes, are considered as one of the most promising solutions to achieve the energy upgrade of battery technologies, yet their practical applications are hindered by the dendrite problems to a great degree. Functional carbon materials (FCMs) with tuned texture and properties have been demonstrated to be of great potentials in protecting metal anodes from dendrite growth by providing metal deposition sites, guiding the ion flux, shielding dendrites, and so on.
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Yard Plants

You probably don't think much about the plants in your yard. But did you know that some of them are quite dangerous?. Based on our research, this article examines some of the most dangerous plants and how to protect yourself from them.
Phys.org

Lower than normal rainfall linked with a higher chance of food insecurity

Food insecurity is a growing problem in certain parts of the world, especially as climate change affects weather conditions around the globe. New research led by Penn State found that a lack of rainfall was associated with the highest risk of food insecurity in Tanzania. Specifically, the researchers found that...
Phys.org

Do hypoallergenic cats even exist? Three myths dispelled about cat allergies

Cats are great companions, but for some people their company comes at a cost. Up to 1 in 5 people have an allergic response to cats, and this figure is increasing. There are many myths about allergies to cats, but what is fact and what is fiction? And can you still have a cat if you're allergic?
Phys.org

Employers can't fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness

The UK was supposed to be facing a spike in unemployment after the pandemic furlough schemes ended, but instead the job market is the tightest in a generation. Given that there are also more vacancies than active job seekers and many sectors are struggling with skill shortages, you might expect to see pay rising, productivity improving and new job opportunities for those at the margins.
Phys.org

Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study

Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace U.S. report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US...
DogTime

Hepatozoonosis in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Hepatozoonosis in dogs is a disease caused by ticks. Specifically, Brown Dog ticks and Gulf Coast ticks cause the condition. Generally, the condition is caused by a dog eating a tick. Geographically, the condition is most prevalent in the southern and southeastern areas of the United States. Thankfully, the condition...
Phys.org

Growing plants on buildings can reduce heat and produce healthy food in African cities

Persistently high temperatures and related heat stress are a big problem for people living in cities, especially in slums and informal settlements. It's a problem that is expected to continue. According to the latest Intergovernmental Panel in Climate Change assessment report, heat exposure in Africa is projected to increase in...
Phys.org

Part-time 'janitor' cell cleans up the nervous system when the normal janitors die

Microglia are a type of immune cell that works as a "janitor" to the central nervous system that clears out dead cells and other debris. But when these janitor cells themselves die, other microglia don't do the cleaning up of their fallen brethren. So who does? Researchers have now identified the janitors of these janitors, helping explain how the nervous system maintains optimal conditions for functioning.

