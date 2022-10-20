ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eero’s ultra-fast Wi-Fi routers are $105 off for Amazon Prime subscribers

 5 days ago
A strong Wi-Fi network is the foundation of any remote work or school environment, and Amazon Prime subscribers can score a major discount on eero’s 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system right now. The set includes three routers Wi-Fi 6-enabled routers that can cover a space of up to 4,500 square feet and support speeds up to 1 gigabit per second. That top speed is twice as fast as eero’s standard mesh system. One router needs to be connected to the cable modem provided by your ISP (internet service provider), but the other two only need to be plugged into an outlet.

Some factors, like the material of your home’s wall and how many Internet-connected devices you have will impact the real-world bandwidth you get, but we’re confident in the quality of these routers. We’ve tried previous generations of eero networking gear and have always been very pleased with their performance, easy setup process, and consistency. If your current Wi-Fi network has dead zones, or you’re not getting the speeds you’re paying for, you shouldn’t pass up on this deal. Just remember, you need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of it; if you don’t, sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system , $194 (Was $299)

Since eero’s 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system can connect to over 75 internet-enabled devices without slowing down, here are some of the best deals on smart-home accessories that’ll work perfectly with your upgraded network:

