ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police release new photos of South Boston robbery, sexual assault suspect

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Anyone with any information that might help identify the suspect is asked to call Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HTaE_0igX8d2y00
Boston police released photos of the suspect, revealing that he is believed to be a Black male, about 20 to 30 years of age, wearing a dark-colored Nike jacket and plaid pants. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in two separate South Boston incidents, a sexual assault and a robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1bet_0igX8d2y00

Police initially released surveillance images of the suspect in connection with an Oct. 4 armed robbery in which a woman was allegedly punched in the face, but the photos did not show the suspect’s face as clearly.

This week, police released new images of the alleged perpetrator and said he was also a suspect in a sexual assault, which was reported to have taken place Sept. 29 at 2:46 p.m. in the area of E and West 4th streets.

During the robbery, which was reported to have taken place Oct. 4 around 8:35 p.m. at 506 East Sixth St., the suspect is accused of following the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets and attempting to grab her bag, then taking out a knife and punching her before running away in the direction of H Street, according to police.

Police believe the suspect is a Black male, about 20 to 30 years of age. In the photos, he appears to be wearing a dark-colored Nike jacket, a mask, blue plaid pants, and black Nike slides.

Anyone with any information that might help identify the suspect is asked to call Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Shooting victim identified as 21-year-old Dorchester resident

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. The victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston police as 21-year-old Dorchester resident Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh. Police responded to the scene near 482 Geneva Ave. at about 10:30 p.m. and found...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Scituate woman faces fourth OUI charge after crash into parked car

Police said the woman "appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away." A Scituate woman is facing her fourth OUI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car early Sunday morning in Cohasset. Linda Burlingame, 62, was arrested and charged with operation of a...
SCITUATE, MA
Boston

Mattapan woman, 33, dead in early morning shooting

The victim was later identified as Jasmine Burrell, 33, of Mattapan. A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Mattapan, police said. Police responded to an apartment building on Fairlawn Avenue around 4:47 a.m. They found the victim, later identified as Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Canadian man arrested for bomb threats to Boston hospitals, other institutions

Boston Children's Hospital, the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library were all targeted. A Canadian man has been arrested in connection with multiple bomb threats targeted at Boston institutions, including hospitals and a theater, police said Monday. Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

Keyana Jackson was last seen near Charlestown High School on Oct. 14. Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Charlestown last week. Investigators put out a missing person alert on Friday asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Two killed in separate pedestrian crashes in Boston, Medford

Police are still investigating both incidents. Massachusetts State Police are investigating two separate weekend crashes in which pedestrians were fatally struck by cars. Troopers from the State Police-Medford Barracks responded to a crash in the area of Middlesex Avenue in Medford shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The pedestrian — identified...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

More details emerge on ex-Woburn cop who helped plan Charlottesville rally

Woburn officials say former police officer John Donnelly used an alias during his involvement with the "Unite the Right" rally and used racist and anti-Semitic language. New details have come to light surrounding a former Woburn police officer’s alleged involvement in planning and participating in a deadly white supremacist rally in 2017.
WOBURN, MA
Boston

Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch

The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book

Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
WINTHROP, MA
Boston

Firefighters rescue two adults, child from Dorchester blaze

Five people were displaced as a result of the fire. Four adults and a child were displaced by a two-alarm fire early Friday morning on Brookview Road in Dorchester. As heavy fire engulfed the 2 1/2-story wood-framed home around 3 a.m., Boston firefighters worked to knock it down and rescue those inside, the department shared on Twitter.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Parm is now serving Italian-American classics at Copley Place

It's the second Parm restaurant in Massachusetts. Hungry commuters now have another option before hopping a train at Back Bay: Parm, an Italian-American restaurant, opens Tuesday on Dartmouth Street opposite the station. Parm’s menu brims with Italian-American comfort classics. Appetizers include buffalo cucumbers, pizza knots, mozzarella sticks, and crispy zucchini....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy