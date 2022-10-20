ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City returns in November

SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the season with Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The festivities begin at about 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Water Treatment Plant with the Saginaw Youth Choir and the annual lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus at about 6 p.m. Also on Friday night, community members can enjoy food vendors, origami and tea ceremony demonstrations at the Japanese Cultural Center, an open house and living nativity at The Montague Inn, music and vendors at the Mexican American Council, free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, cookie house competition at Andersen Enrichment Center and story time at Hoyt Library, among other special events.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Environmental science facility among work suggested for upcoming SVSU capital projects

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—Officials with Saginaw Valley State University have been discussing the concept of a new facility for the school’s environmental science program. While more tangible details are still being worked on, members of the SVSU board of control agreed to add the $10 million project to its capital outlay plan for fiscal years 2024- 2028, a plan which is submitted to the state of Michigan every five years.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
MLive

Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award

SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Here’s when you can trick-or-treat in Midland

MIDLAND, MI - It’s almost time for children to put on their costumes and head out trick-or-treating. To stay safe, the city of Midland offered a few tips and reminders this season. Midland is reminding families that, while the city does not organize nor orchestrate any activities or events...
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss

Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
KANSAS CITY, KS
MLive

Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change

SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Incumbent Tom Herek squaring off against Republican challenger this November

BAY CITY, MI - Long-serving County Commissioner Tom Herek is facing off against a Republican challenger and business owner Scott Doyen on Nov. 8 at the polls. Doyen is the owner at Scott Doyen Builders, which is a Bay County-based business that specializes in building and working with additions, concrete, decks, garages, kitchens and stucco, according to the company website.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland to pre-process absentee ballots day before election

MIDLAND, MI - Midland residents are reminded that officials will begin pre-processing absentee ballots the day before the upcoming November 8 election. According to the city, the Midland City Clerk’s Office will begin pre-processing absentee ballots from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Ballots will be prepared for tabulation but they will not be tabulated during this time. This initiative was passed by the Michigan legislature in September and signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month, according to the city.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

See Saginaw-area top Week 9 performances, Player of Week poll

The Saginaw-area football teams finished off the regular season Friday, with some teams calling it a season and others using Week 9 as a jumping-off point for the playoffs. There were plenty of impressive Saginaw-area performances in Week 9. Fans can vote for their favorite for the Saginaw-area Player of the Week. The poll is open until 9 a.m. Friday.
MLive

See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners

BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
