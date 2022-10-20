SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the season with Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The festivities begin at about 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Water Treatment Plant with the Saginaw Youth Choir and the annual lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus at about 6 p.m. Also on Friday night, community members can enjoy food vendors, origami and tea ceremony demonstrations at the Japanese Cultural Center, an open house and living nativity at The Montague Inn, music and vendors at the Mexican American Council, free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, cookie house competition at Andersen Enrichment Center and story time at Hoyt Library, among other special events.

