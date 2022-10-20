Read full article on original website
Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City returns in November
SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the season with Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The festivities begin at about 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Water Treatment Plant with the Saginaw Youth Choir and the annual lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus at about 6 p.m. Also on Friday night, community members can enjoy food vendors, origami and tea ceremony demonstrations at the Japanese Cultural Center, an open house and living nativity at The Montague Inn, music and vendors at the Mexican American Council, free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, cookie house competition at Andersen Enrichment Center and story time at Hoyt Library, among other special events.
SVSU students raise $20K for mental health group during 2022 Battle of the Valleys
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI— In what would go on to contrast the school’s first football loss of the season, off-the-field efforts by students at Saginaw Valley State University have proved victorious over Grand Valley State University. Students continued fundraising efforts during the week of Sept. 26- Oct. 1 leading...
Environmental science facility among work suggested for upcoming SVSU capital projects
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—Officials with Saginaw Valley State University have been discussing the concept of a new facility for the school’s environmental science program. While more tangible details are still being worked on, members of the SVSU board of control agreed to add the $10 million project to its capital outlay plan for fiscal years 2024- 2028, a plan which is submitted to the state of Michigan every five years.
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Here’s when you can trick-or-treat in Midland
MIDLAND, MI - It’s almost time for children to put on their costumes and head out trick-or-treating. To stay safe, the city of Midland offered a few tips and reminders this season. Midland is reminding families that, while the city does not organize nor orchestrate any activities or events...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Toasted Russian,’ other new fall cocktails at Tavern 101
BAY CITY, MI — Downtown Bay City’s Tavern 101 has a new fall cocktail list to warm up with as the weather cools off. The menu, which debuted in early October, includes an apple pie mule, toasted Russian, maple old fashioned, Barry White sangria and a bum-boo mule. More seasonal cocktails are to come all fall and winter long.
Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss
Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
‘Generational talent’ takes Charles Rogers to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
He was the superstar, the generational talent that dominated in three different sports and is talked about as one of the greatest athletes in Saginaw history. And this year, Charles Rogers takes that legacy to the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame,. Rogers and the other members of the Class of 2022 will be inducted Sunday, Nov. 6, at Horizons Conference Center.
Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change
SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
Free lunch on the line: Washtenaw prosecutor throws down Michigan-MSU rivalry game wager
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A free lunch for staff and a prosecutor’s pride is on the line when the University of Michigan football team faces off against Michigan State University in Ann Arbor. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in Ann Arbor took to Twitter Monday night, Oct. 24,...
Saginaw Heritage receiver Braylon Isom reaches high point
SAGINAW, MI – Braylon Isom wasn’t satisfied with being the top receiver in the Saginaw Valley League. He wasn’t satisfied with qualifying for the playoffs only to lose.
Incumbent Tom Herek squaring off against Republican challenger this November
BAY CITY, MI - Long-serving County Commissioner Tom Herek is facing off against a Republican challenger and business owner Scott Doyen on Nov. 8 at the polls. Doyen is the owner at Scott Doyen Builders, which is a Bay County-based business that specializes in building and working with additions, concrete, decks, garages, kitchens and stucco, according to the company website.
After 2-year delay, ROTC cadets will run 66 miles with Michigan, MSU game ball
East Lansing, Stockbridge, Chelsea, Dexter and Ann Arbor. These are the towns Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game ball will pass through on its way to Ann Arbor, as U.S. Army ROTC cadets from both universities revive a tradition that’s been on hold the last two years. The members...
Midland to pre-process absentee ballots day before election
MIDLAND, MI - Midland residents are reminded that officials will begin pre-processing absentee ballots the day before the upcoming November 8 election. According to the city, the Midland City Clerk’s Office will begin pre-processing absentee ballots from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Ballots will be prepared for tabulation but they will not be tabulated during this time. This initiative was passed by the Michigan legislature in September and signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month, according to the city.
Michigan AND Michigan State? How in the world does a Michigander end up cheering for both?
How do you become a Michigan Wolverine or a Michigan State Spartan?. Well, there are, of course, the typical stories of following your parents into football fandom. There’s also mentorship from an alumnus, or hearing the marching bands in person for the first time. It may just even be the campus you spent your undergraduate college years at.
See Saginaw-area top Week 9 performances, Player of Week poll
The Saginaw-area football teams finished off the regular season Friday, with some teams calling it a season and others using Week 9 as a jumping-off point for the playoffs. There were plenty of impressive Saginaw-area performances in Week 9. Fans can vote for their favorite for the Saginaw-area Player of the Week. The poll is open until 9 a.m. Friday.
See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
See who’s running for a seat on the Bay City Commission in November
BAY CITY, MI - Multiple Bay City Commission seats are on the ballot this November. Residents from some of Bay City’s wards will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to select their newest commissioners. Bay City operates on a staggered odd/even number cycle for electing its commissioners. Wards...
