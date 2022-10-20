Mini-Greek Festival offers food, music and dancing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond will be hosting a three-day Mini-Greek Festival next month, filled with traditional Greek food and entertainment.

Guests will get to sample signature Greek dishes like Pastitsio, Moussaka, Chicken and Pork Souvlakia, along with sides and pastries. Take-out, ala carte lines, and seated dining will be available inside.

I n addition to food, anyone who stops by will get to enjoy nightly music and dancing.

The event will be held at 30 Malvern Avenue and will run for three days between Thursday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, or until the food runs out.

The event is free to everyone.

