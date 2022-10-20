ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Mini-Greek Festival offers food, music and dancing in Richmond

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ex99J_0igX8Wol00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond will be hosting a three-day Mini-Greek Festival next month, filled with traditional Greek food and entertainment.

Guests will get to sample signature Greek dishes like Pastitsio, Moussaka, Chicken and Pork Souvlakia, along with sides and pastries. Take-out, ala carte lines, and seated dining will be available inside.

I n addition to food, anyone who stops by will get to enjoy nightly music and dancing.

PHOTOS: Fairways for Scott raising money for addiction recovery

The event will be held at 30 Malvern Avenue and will run for three days between Thursday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, or until the food runs out.

The event is free to everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Originally known as the “Richmond Grecian Festival,” the Mini Greek festival began as a two-day fundraising event for the Richmond children’s hospital. Since then the event has gained much popularity in the community and has introduced many people to Greek food and culture.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Restaurant Week is back in person — and it’s never been more needed

Richmond Restaurant Week — the twice-annual event that supports the local food bank — is back starting today and in person for fall for the first time since 2019. Why it matters: Many local restaurants are in a fight for survival, while Feed More is in critical need of support as it heads into the holiday season, its biggest time of need, participants and organizers tell Axios. What's happening: All week, 40 locally owned restaurants are offering a three-course, prix fixe meal for $35.22 a person, with $5 of every meal going to Feed More. Diners just need to make...
RICHMOND, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Waverly hosting big Oktoberfest Saturday

From a fun-filled afternoon with free hayrides to a special activity area for kids to an evening of live music by nine-piece show band Soul Unlimited and saxophonist Michael Redman, the Town of Waverly and co-sponsor Sussex Chamber of Commerce are going all out for Waverly’s first ever Oktoberfest this Saturday.
WAVERLY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy