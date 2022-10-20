ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas sues Google for capture, use of biometric data without consent

By Steven Masso
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRbgo_0igX8O0B00

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon sued Google for the capture and use of biometric data of Texans without obtaining their consent, documents show.

According to a news release from the Texas Attorney General, the lawsuit claims that Google collected “millions of biometric identifiers” from Texans through services like Google Photos, Google Assistant and Nest Hub Max.

The biometric data allegedly captured includes voiceprints and face geometry records, the release stated.

Abbott endorses Valley candidates for Congress

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Paxton said. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.”

The lawsuit ends with a request for a trial by jury and a request that Google pay $25,000 per violation of data collection.

Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales

TEXAS — Since 2020, a growing number of Texans have chosen to move away from the city and pick up a more rural lifestyle on a large piece of land. And despite inflation and rising interest rates, that trend is still going strong in 2022. According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research […]
TEXAS STATE
Gov. Abbott holds 10-point lead over Beto O’Rourke in new Texas poll

The latest survey conducted by Emerson College, The Hill and the Nexstar Media Group shows Abbott with a 10-percentage point lead over O'Rourke — 52% to 42%. Only four percent told pollsters they're undecided. The last poll conducted by these organizations in September showed Abbott with an advantage of eight-percentage points.
TEXAS STATE
