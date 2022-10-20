ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a flight attendant — here are the 5 things you should never do on plane

By Jack Hobbs
 5 days ago

A flight attendant is soaring on social media after sharing her top five no-gos as an airline passenger.

TikToker Danielle, who works as part of the cabin crew for Emirates Airlines, posted the viral video with nearly 4 million views.

Danielle’s first — and perhaps most obvious tip — is to never use the airplane bathroom without shoes.

“It may look like water on the floor but trust me guys, it’s really not. I am sure you can guess what it is,” said Danielle.

Now, for the more relevant advice: “No. 2, this might be a little controversial, but I would never fall asleep with my face against the window,” she continued.

“So many people — hundreds, if not thousands — have had access to that window and have been touching it,” she explained.

TikToker Danielle — who works as part of the cabin crew for Emirates Airlines — posted the viral video which has gained nearly 4 million views.
TikTok/danidboyy1
The flight attendant revealed in the comments that this is also just her personal list of things.
TikTok/danidboyy1

Going off her first rule, Danielle encourages bathroom users to “never” touch anything in the stall with their bare hands, and even kick the door open with their foot — insinuating that airplane door handles and hand-washing faucets may not be as sanitary as we travelers would hope.

“No. 4, this kind of follows on from my last point, but I would never use the aircraft tray table without sanitizing it first,” claimed Danielle. “[This is] especially true if I am going to eat a meal on there I would want to make sure it is clean.”

Danielle said that passengers should never touch anything on the plane with their bare hands.
TikTok/danidboyy1
Danielle's No. 1 tip is to never use the airplane bathroom without shoes.
TikTok/danidboyy1
Danielle concluded her TikTok warning viewers to "never join the mile high club."
TikTok/danidboyy1
"No. 2, this might be a little controversial but I would never fall asleep with my face against the window."
TikTok/danidboyy1
The flight attendant said that passengers should always sanitize before using the tray tables.
TikTok/danidboyy1

Finally — providing no context — she warned viewers to never “join the mile high club.”

The Post has reached out to Danielle for further comment.

It was evident that followers were not keen to accept her advice.

“The fact that people would even consider no shoes. Ugh,” one lamented.

“So aircraft is not cleaned properly before every flight … Even buses are sanitized daily in the UK,” questioned on user.

“So basically wear a hazmat suit when on a plane,” another viewer joked.

Danielle later clarified that her list was just things she would not do — but travelers are free to make their own judgement calls.

“The aircraft gets cleaned after each flight — these are just things I personally don’t like to do,” she said.

