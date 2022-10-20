Dolphins to wear popular throwback uniforms on Sunday Night Football

A slew of teams are slated to wear alternate uniforms during Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Miami Dolphins for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

NFL Week 7 Uniform Report - The Cardinals will wear their black-to-black alternate uniforms on Thursday Night Football,... Posted by Tim Kelly Sports on Thursday, October 20, 2022

The Dolphins wore some variation of these green tops as a primary uniform from their inception in 1966 through the 1996 season . They were reintroduced as an alternate uniform in 2015.

This year, Miami will wear a patch to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their undefeated 1972 season on the uniforms:

In 2013, the Dolphins ditched the cartoonish Dolphins wearing a football helmet for a more realistic looking version of the mammal. However, each time the Dolphins wear these throwbacks, it ignites a debate about whether they should return to some version of the classic logo on a full-time basis:

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram