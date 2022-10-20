ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins to wear popular throwback uniforms on Sunday Night Football

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPMaV_0igX8JaY00

A slew of teams are slated to wear alternate uniforms during Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Miami Dolphins for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

NFL Week 7 Uniform Report - The Cardinals will wear their black-to-black alternate uniforms on Thursday Night Football,...

Posted by Tim Kelly Sports on Thursday, October 20, 2022

The Dolphins wore some variation of these green tops as a primary uniform from their inception in 1966 through the 1996 season . They were reintroduced as an alternate uniform in 2015.

This year, Miami will wear a patch to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their undefeated 1972 season on the uniforms:

In 2013, the Dolphins ditched the cartoonish Dolphins wearing a football helmet for a more realistic looking version of the mammal. However, each time the Dolphins wear these throwbacks, it ignites a debate about whether they should return to some version of the classic logo on a full-time basis:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News

Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
NEW YORK STATE
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy