Christina Aguilera updates 'Beautiful' for the social media age: Watch it now

Singer Christina Aguilera has updated her powerful Stripped single “Beautiful” 20 years later with a new music video that brings the focus of the track’s message into the social media age.

Listen to Christina Aguilera Radio and more on the free Audacy app

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xtina ’s 2002 sophomore album as well as World Mental Health Day , she offered up a brand new video on Wednesday, October 19, featuring a storyline that follows children and young adults dealing with the topics of toxic social media comments, body consciousness, depression, and suicide.

The original "Beautiful" video , she says in a post on social media, "set out to bring awareness and a sense of compassion in the face of criticism. It still carries an important message to remember our core values outside of what’s being fed to us… to find a sense of balance and accepting ourselves for who we are."

In a final scene of the new clip, a message can be read on one of the phones' screens, which says: "In the last 20 years, since 'Stripped' was first released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn our mental health. Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm and disordered eating in children and teens."

The message ends, "This needs to change."

Earlier this week, Christina kicked off her Stripped celebrations saying the record, "gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted. Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms," adding she still had "more to come."

Aguilera is atop the big nominees' list for this year's Latin GRAMMYs with seven nods, including Album of the Year for Aguilera , as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Yea r for her track “Pa Mis Muchachas” with Becky G , Nicki Nicole , and Nathy Peluso . Don't miss the live show on Thursday, November 17 beginning at 8PM ET/PT (7PM Central) on Univision.

Follow even more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Icons and Divas , Pop Recycled , She Sings , Girl You Know It's Cheese , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Beach Beats , Collabornation , and so much more!

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram