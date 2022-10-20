ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Boss forced NY event staff to work for free and live in squalor with no heat, feds say

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Robert Villanueva, the former manager, engaged in the scheme between about 2008 and 2013. The scheme involved contacting individuals in the Philippines and convincing them to emigrate to the United States to work as waiters, cooks and food preparation workers, according to an indictment obtained by McClatchy News. Several dozen immigrant workers were recruited. Once in the U.S. and under the employ of the Thatched Cottage, where they were mistreated, Villanueva told them that if they “left their residence or spoke with anyone, the police would catch them.” Victims eventually escaped to nonprofit agencies, who then alerted the Department of Labor, according to officials.

The original story continues below.

For some wedding attendees, the Thatched Cottage, an upscale catering hall in Long Island, New York, was a “spectacular” venue “plucked from a fairy tale” with “top notch” service, Yelp reviews say. For some employees, however, it was a place of misery, federal officials say.

Multiple staff members, immigrants from the Philippines , were forced to work long hours without pay and made to live in squalid conditions, the Justice Department said. The business’s former manager and recruiter, Roberto Villanueva, who pleaded guilty to forced labor conspiracy in 2020, was sentenced to six years in prison on Oct. 19, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Villanueva’s attorney could not immediately be reached by McClatchy News for comment, and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Villanueva exploited his victims’ immigration status, promising them the American dream,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said, “but instead threatening arrest or deportation if they didn’t work 16 hours a day, often unpaid, sleeping on bug infested mattresses covered in garbage bags, without heat or hot water.”

Before his arrest in 2017, Villanueva, together with the former owner of the Thatched Cottage, brought workers over from the Philippines on H-2B visas that expired soon after their arrival as part of a “bait-and-switch” tactic, according to the release.

They then showed workers how to apply for student visas by lying about their intentions to attend school full-time, the release said. Funds were occasionally deposited into workers’ accounts to create the guise of financial independence and then withdrawn after visas were approved, according to the release.

Workers were then required to work grueling hours, for little or no pay, according to the release. If they objected, “Villanueva threatened to report them to the police or immigration authorities.”

The Thatched Cottage, built in 1920, shuttered in 2014 , according to Huntington Now. A new business is now operating at the same location. The owner of the Thatched Cottage also pleaded guilty to forced labor charges in 2018, the outlet reported.

Many of the victims of forced labor in the United States work in the hospitality industry , and most enter the country legally on H-2A and H-2B visas, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy