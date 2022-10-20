ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Deeply Embarrassing” Tampongate Scandal to Be Included in ‘The Crown’ Season 5

By Raven Brunner
 5 days ago
The Crown Season 5 has succeeded in getting under the skin of the royal family and their devotees, more so than the previous seasons. Even acclaimed stage and screen actor Judi Dench (known friend of Camilla) has branded the Netflix series as “cruelly unjust.” This outcry is enough to pique anybody’s interest, especially following the big reveal that the show will tackle the infamous Tampongate.

Set in the ‘90s, the new season will document Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) tumultuous divorce, and likely, the infidelity that plagued their marriage. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, West confirmed that the season will include Charles’ controversial 1989 call with Camilla where he told her that he’d like to be reincarnated as her tampon. (More on that later.)

“I remember thinking it was something so sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing [at the time]. Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation,” said West.

He continued, “What’s really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press’s attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape. I think it made me extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they’d gone through.”

But, let’s rewind a bit. What is Tampongate? Back in 1993, shortly after Charles and Diana’s split, a prior call between the prince and his friend-slash-lover Camilla was leaked to the public. The call included Charles telling Camilla that he’d like to “live in her trousers.”

Camilla replied, “as a pair of knickers?” But no, of course not. That’d be too normal. He said, “Or, God forbid, a Tampax.” This, of course, set the blood-sucking press after the new couple and further contributed to Queen Elizabeth’s dark decade.

Per Esquire, the conversation went as followed:

Charles: Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!

Camilla: (laughing) What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (Both laugh). Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.

Charles: Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (Laughs)

Camilla: You are a complete idiot! (Laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea.

Now, I know Camilla didn’t actually think that was a “wonderful idea”. She was likely just inflating her crush’s ego by not pointing out how weird that is to say, and we can’t blame her for that. And more importantly, we deserve this after Hulu’s The Dropout refused to include Elizabeth Holmes’ real-life cringey texts to her ex and former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani where she waxed lyrical prose to him. She wrote, “You are breeze in desert for me / My water. And ocean / Meant to be only together tiger,” to which Balwani allegedly responded, “Ok.”

Brutal – but we’ve all been there.

Need to know more about the royal drama? Tune into The Crown Season 5 when it premieres November 9, 2022 on Netflix.

