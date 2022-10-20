The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place. The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year. The authorities noted that it could have been much worse. “The individual had almost a dozen 30-round … high-capacity magazines on him. That’s a whole lot of victims there,” Police Commissioner Michael Sack said, according to CNN. He left a note in his car...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO