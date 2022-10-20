Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Wichita Eagle
Heist was like a ‘Hollywood movie’ as gunmen steal racetrack prize money, feds say
Two New York men were convicted of multiple crimes in connection to a racetrack robbery that “played out like a Hollywood movie heist,” according to federal officials. Lamel Miller and Lafayette Morrison, 39-year-old childhood friends, carried out the holdup on March 7, 2020, at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. The stickup occurred the day of the Gotham Stakes, a thoroughbred horse race featuring a $300,000 purse.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Wichita Eagle
Suspicious fruit ship had 1,700 smuggled Egyptian artifacts on board, officials say
As ships came in and out of a port in eastern Egypt, something suspicious attracted the attention of local authorities. A large cargo vessel was docked at the port of Nuweiba on the Red Sea, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in an Oct. 23 news release. The ship should have been carrying fruits — but it had something else onboard.
St Louis school shooting - latest: Orlando Harris had AR-15, 600 rounds and manifesto praising mass shooters
The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place. The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year. The authorities noted that it could have been much worse. “The individual had almost a dozen 30-round … high-capacity magazines on him. That’s a whole lot of victims there,” Police Commissioner Michael Sack said, according to CNN. He left a note in his car...
