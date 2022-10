SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This past weekend couldn’t get much better, especially considering the time of year! It gave many residents a great opportunity to catch up on any outdoor tasks, or even just enjoy some warm weather after a cool week. More of that warmth continues for the start of this week, but there are changes ahead that will start to settle in Tuesday night, then especially on Wednesday.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO