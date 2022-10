CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Jessica Wingate from Starr Hill Winery in Curwensville, Clearfield County about their batch of “Witches Brew” perfect for spooky season! The wine has notes of apple and pear, and can be enjoyed in your favorite goblet or wine glass! It’s perfect chilled or warmed up with some mulled spices for a Halloween or fall gathering.

CURWENSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO