ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County launches fentanyl awareness campaign

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaNR9_0igX4tLs00

Several Departments throughout Riverside County including the District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Department, and the county's University Health System are working together to combat the alarming rate of Fentanyl related deaths.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clhjdoabrW4

Since January of this year, more than 300 people have lost their lives to the lethal drug and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department says those numbers are expected to rise.

Public health and law enforcement official gathered at the Riverside County Administration Center to launch the 'Faces of Fentanyl' campaign.

The campaign is aimed at raising awareness for Fentanyl poisoning that affects people of all ages and backgrounds.

Christina Rodriguez, lost her son, Ernie Gutierrez while he was battling fentanyl his addiction.

"Fentanyl has no boundaries. It's everywhere. It's on our baseball fields. It's on social media. It's in the hands of our college students. It's in our jails. It's on the streets in the hands of our mentally ill," says Gutierrez.

Sheriff Chad Bianco with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department adds, "Our agency alone has also seized 3,771,963 fentanyl pills, and 398 pounds of fentanyl powder just since January 1 of this year.”

Bianco says that's enough fentanyl to poison the entire population of California twice.

The county also shared its continued effort to providing Narcan to first responders and prosecuting those who deal fentanyl.

Between Jan 1 and June 30, there have been 214 fentanyl-related deaths in Riverside County, according to county data. The victims range in age and gender.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. tonight to hear more from county leaders.

The 'Faces of Fentanyl' campaign is set to run for three months. A variety of messaging will be featured on billboards, social media channels and more.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Riverside County launches fentanyl awareness campaign appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: testimony continues Tuesday

Testimony is expected to resume Tuesday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garia. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. Monday, Julie Osburn, a Palm Springs Police Department crime scene technician, was on the stand. She collected nearly 130 The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: testimony continues Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is criticizing judges' decisions to dismiss criminal cases based on a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to the DA's office, since Oct. 10, Superior Court judges have dismissed over 200 cases countywide. The dismissed cases range from misdemeanors to felonies with many types of crimes, however, officials added The post RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County

COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Department host ‘Community Days’ to help create a safer city

The Palm Springs Police Department is working to empower neighborhoods and local business owners to help create a safer city. The department worked alongside Safegrowth Network, an organization that's helped facilitate partnerships between residents and different organizations from law enforcement to non-profits. The goal of the sessions is to empower community members to be the The post Palm Springs Police Department host ‘Community Days’ to help create a safer city appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm

Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council

The November General Election is two weeks away, and voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County. In Palm Springs, the city council will look a lot different after the election than it does right now. There are three districts that will be electing city council representatives. Among those three races, there is only The post Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Danish man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley

A 70-year-old man from Denmark was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing State Route 62 in Yucca Valley Sunday night. The crash happened on SR-62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) and Dumosa Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that the man, Knuderik Rasmussen, was crossing SR-62 The post Danish man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: key forensic expert testifies

Jurors in the re-trial for quadruple murder suspect Jose Larin Garcia heard Monday from a key forensic expert. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. Julie Osburn, a Palm Springs Police Department crime scene technician, was on the stand. The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: key forensic expert testifies appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
z1077fm.com

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Two geese test positive for ‘serious’ strain of bird flu in western Riverside County

Two geese tested positive for a serious strain of avian influenza (bird flu) that officials say is impacting wild and domestic birds throughout Riverside County. According to the Dept. of Animal Services, chief veterinarian Dr. Sara Strongin received confirmation of the Eurasian highly pathogenic avian influenza (or HPAI H5N1) late Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the The post Two geese test positive for ‘serious’ strain of bird flu in western Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Voting advocates work to get young voters registered ahead of General Election

Voter registration data released last month from the California Secretary of State reveals that young voter registration is at its lowest since 2018. A Report of Registration released in September revealed of 1.3 million voters in Riverside County, 14.26% of them are 25 or under. Previous Reports of Registrations from the same time frame of The post Voting advocates work to get young voters registered ahead of General Election appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
TheDailyBeast

Man Dies After Following Woman in 40-Foot Jump Off Huntington Beach Pier

A man who died Sunday after jumping after a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier has been identified, with police announcing an investigation into the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times. Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was unresponsive after being towed to shore by surfers after taking the forbidden leap off the pier. The 36-year-old woman he was with, however, made it to shore without incident, according to beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey. A witness to the incident told the Times that it had looked like the woman “just wanted to jump for fun,” though it seemed to him that Dee didn’t want to follow her. “I don’t know if he was trying to stop her,” the witness added. He noted that “it had looked like [the woman] was struggling” amid strong waves after landing in the water, “so I think [Dee] just made a decision he was going to help her.” A safety official with the beach, Eric Dieterman, guessed that Dee’s plunge was likely longer than the 40 feet usually separating the top of the pier from the water, given reported tidal conditions at the time.Read it at Los Angeles Times
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Millions stolen during Huntington Beach crime sprees

A community remains on edge as an uptick in burglaries continue targeting an affluent Huntington Beach neighborhood. Millions of dollars in cash and jewelry have been stolen as thieves specifically target the Huntington Harbour area, with at least 20 reported burglaries this year. Police now believe that many, if not most of the break–ins, are […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy