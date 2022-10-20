Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month.

The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site along with live music and activities for the kids.

“It’s just a fun event with lots of tasty treats in time for Halloween,” said Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader.

Organizers say the Jackson County Children’s Chorus will perform at 10:30 a.m., and artist Mark McComas will be at the event to draw free caricatures from noon until 2 p.m.

According to festival organizers, vendors will include Sweet Dreams, Treats & Treasures, Cakes Corner, Devine Desserts, Little Treats, Bake My Day, Gravely’s Creative Haven, Homemade Market, Royalty All Stars, Pat Shiftlet and Mitzi Hunter. The Donut Place and Mad Sandwiches food trucks will also be participating in the event.

Organizers say Ripley Middle School will serve as an alternative site for the festival in the event of bad weather.

Officials with the Town of Ripley says the Chocolate Festival isn’t the only event happening in Ripley on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Following the festival, a Halloween Party will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jackson County Public Library. There will also be a Monster Bash costume block party for elementary school-aged kids from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. along North Court Street between the Calvary United Methodist Church and United Bank.

Also happening Saturday night, Oct. 29, town officials say I Scream Sunday on West Main Street will host a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Karaoke between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.