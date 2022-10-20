ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EigGr_0igX4Y0j00

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month.

The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site along with live music and activities for the kids.

“It’s just a fun event with lots of tasty treats in time for Halloween,” said Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader.

Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State

Organizers say the Jackson County Children’s Chorus will perform at 10:30 a.m., and artist Mark McComas will be at the event to draw free caricatures from noon until 2 p.m.

According to festival organizers, vendors will include Sweet Dreams, Treats & Treasures, Cakes Corner, Devine Desserts, Little Treats, Bake My Day, Gravely’s Creative Haven, Homemade Market, Royalty All Stars, Pat Shiftlet and Mitzi Hunter. The Donut Place and Mad Sandwiches food trucks will also be participating in the event.

Organizers say Ripley Middle School will serve as an alternative site for the festival in the event of bad weather.

Officials with the Town of Ripley says the Chocolate Festival isn’t the only event happening in Ripley on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Haunted attractions in the Tri-State 2022

Following the festival, a Halloween Party will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jackson County Public Library. There will also be a Monster Bash costume block party for elementary school-aged kids from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. along North Court Street between the Calvary United Methodist Church and United Bank.

Also happening Saturday night, Oct. 29, town officials say I Scream Sunday on West Main Street will host a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Karaoke between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Preparations roll on for Kenova Pumpkin House

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers and tourists continue to swarm Ric Griffith’s Pumpkin House in Kenova. The 1890s vintage home has been the site of a massive pumpkin display since 1991 and this year Griffith says he plans 3,000 pumpkins to be spread among several displays around and on top of the house. Griffith says […]
KENOVA, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University holds ribbon cutting for expanded West Virginia State Police digital forensics lab

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday for their newly expanded West Virginia State Police digital forensics lab. Officials say this was made possible through Operation Underground Railroad, which brings operatives together with law enforcement to rescue victims of sex trafficking. The new additions will not only enhance opportunities for […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tri State marching championship results 2022

(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition. Results are as follows: CLASS A: Best General Effect: Sissonville Best Visual: Sissonville Best Color Guard: Nicholas County Best Percussion: Sissonville Best Drum Major: Riverside Band Award […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews fight fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
HUNTINGTON, WV
matadornetwork.com

Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour

Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy