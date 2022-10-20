ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Motorcyclist thrown from bike after head-on highway crash

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 5 days ago

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Herington man was seriously injured when he was hit head-on early Thursday morning on US-77.

The man was traveling south on Highway 77 in Dickinson County at 3:50 a.m. Thursday when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line and hit the 2000 Vulcan Kawasaki head-on, throwing the man from the bike.

The driver of the Buick was uninjured, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KHP, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

