Motorcyclist thrown from bike after head-on highway crash
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Herington man was seriously injured when he was hit head-on early Thursday morning on US-77.
The man was traveling south on Highway 77 in Dickinson County at 3:50 a.m. Thursday when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line and hit the 2000 Vulcan Kawasaki head-on, throwing the man from the bike.
The driver of the Buick was uninjured, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
According to the KHP, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
