Halloween Carnival
(1st Annual Halloween Carnival)....It is being held in Calexico. It is being presented by the City of Calexico Recreation Department. They say there will be so uch family fun its scary. It will be held Monday, October 31, from 4-7 pm, at the Community Center on Dool Avenue. There will be carnival games, music, craft, cake walk, La Catrina Pasarela by the Recreation Department Sewing Class and much more. Free Hot Dogs to the first 100 kids. A great way to have some spooky fun before going out trick or treating.
Imperial Valley Palate, Palette and Pallet
(IV Food Bank hosting event foir the first time)....It is the IV Palate, Palette and Pallet. There will be wine and beer, art exhibit, appetizers, all to help feed Imperial Valley. It will be held Thursday at the Imperial Valley Food Bank's Imperial Grove in Imperial. The fun kicks off at 7:00 pm Thursday at 486 West Aten Road in Imperial. The evening will bring together delicious appetizers and wine for the Palkate. Artwork from local artists, the pallette. The proceeds wil help purchase pallets full of food the IV Food Bank will distribute throughout the Imperial Valley. All guests and artists must be 21 years old or older to attend the event. Tickets will be available at the door, or they can be purchased now. contact the IV Food Bank for more information.
Arrests Made in 2020 Murder
The investigation into a November 2020 homicide has led to three people being charged with murder. On November 9, 2020, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office was notified by U. S. Border Patrol agents that the body of a man was found outside the city limits of El Centro. The victim was identified as Joe Angel Sandoval, 19, of El Centro. The ICSO Criminal Investigations Division worked multiple leads and identified three suspects as being involved in the murder. Arrests warrants were issued and the three have been taken into custody. The suspects are Jose Mario Salas, 25, Jericho Duron, 22, and Gerardo Acevedo, 33. All three suspects are currently being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail.
Red Ribbon Week Is Underway
(Red Ribbon Week Began October 23rd)... It will continue through October 31. It is America's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. It is held every year from October 23 through October 31. The week comemorates the tragic death of Calexico native DEA Special Agent Enrique KIKI Camarena. Red Ribbon Week serves as a reminder to celebrate living drug free. You celebrate by wearing red clothing or a red ribbon. Organized events are held at schools and commun ities. There are Red Ribbon contests, etc. It started in Calexico as a way to honor their native son. Red Ribbon Week rapidly turned into a national event. Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram says the DEA use the entire month of October to promote drug free life styles in honor of Special Agent Camarena. The National Family Partnership has turned Red Ribbon Week inbto a national drug awareness campaign. The 8-day event was proclaimed by the US Congress, originally chaired by then President Ronald Reagan. Currently over 80 million people particiate in Red Ribbon Events every year.
Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
(California Day Event)...It was a groundbreaking for a Clean California Initiative Project. State, Mexican and regional officials joined CalTrans for the Ground Breaking on the Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project. The Project is part of Governor Gavin Newsom's multi year $1.2 billion clean-up effort to create thousands of jobs, remove litter, and engage communities in beautification efforts across the state. The ground breaking coincided with other events being held in Mexico City and San Diego after US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar declaring California day to celebrate the binational relationship with mexico on key border projects and initiatives.
Special Meeting
The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Monday. The Special Meeting will be held in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro at 4:00 p.m. The Board will convene in closed session with their real property negotiator about land with property owners and Hell's Kitchen Geothermal, LLC.
Supplemental Ballots
(The City of Imperial Voters)...They are getting supplemental ballots. They are for the November 8th election. County Elections Officials say the Imperial City Clerk contest was inadvertently not included in the original Vote By Mail Ballot. They said because no candidates had fied to run for Imperial City Clerk before the close of the nomination period, there were no candidates listed for that contest. To allow City of Imperial Voters an opportunity to vote for a qualified write in candidate, supplemental ballots were sent. Vote a list of qualified write in candidates, go the the Registrar of Voters website. This is for City of Imperial Voters only.
COVID Cases Increase A Little
(COVID 19 Active Cases update)....The updated numbers were released Tuesday Morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, active cases of COVID 19 have increased, as compared to numbers released last Thursday. Active cases of the virus increased by 10. They are currently at 175. The Center for Desease Control and Prevention says there could be a surge in active cases in the near future. They did not predict when the surge would hit, but it is suspected to be around the Holidays. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 11.30 with a positivity rate of 17.2 %. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 956.
County Board Of Supervisors Meeting
(Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)....You can attend the meeting in person, or via Zoom or live stream. For Zoom Information contact the Clerk of the Board's office. Live stream is available on the Board of Supervisors website. The Board will adopt a resolution expressing appreciation to Senator Ben Hueso for his years of service as the State Senator representing Imperial County. They will recognize the Retirees for the month of October. They will recognize Employee Milestones for October, and the Board is expected to approve certificates regarding Cancer Awareness month. On the action agenda, the Board will be asked to take action on a comment letter to the California Energy Commission regarding the Blue Ribbon Commission on California Lithuam Extraction Draft Report. They will be asked to approve a contribution to the Salton Sea Authority for this fiscal year in the amount of $200,000. There wil be an update on COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. Public Health Director Janette Angulo will have several items on the agenda.. The Workforce and Economic development will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am.
