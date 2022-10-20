Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Man surrenders after barricading himself inside Gentilly home with baby, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans police say a standoff came to an end on Monday (Oct. 24) more than 17 hours after a man barricaded himself and his child inside a Gentilly home. Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers with the New Orleans Police Department responded to the 5400 block...
brproud.com
Donaldsonville man arrested after allegedly shooting apartments with people inside
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man has been charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly shooting at apartments with people in them. On Oct. 19, deputies responded to the 200 block of D’Ville Villiage Circle and saw multiple apartments had been shot at....
brproud.com
One dead after early morning shooting in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at approximately 8 a.m. on John Broussard Rd. APSO said, “two subjects were transported to the hospital.”. One of those shooting victims has since died...
brproud.com
1 driver killed, another arrested in Sunday morning crash in Assumption Parish
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One driver was killed and another arrested after an early Sunday morning crash in Assumption Parish. On Sunday, Oct. 23 before 5 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one dead on La. 308 near Orchid Street. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie.
brproud.com
Person hit, killed while walking in road in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was struck and killed by a car in Livingston Parish on Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a reported crash at North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane around 10 p.m. James Brewer, 37, was walking on the road toward North Chapel Road when he was hit. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
brproud.com
Benefit for cancer patient beaten after road rage incident to be held Sunday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of a cancer patient who was beaten after a road rage incident is holding a medical benefit for him Sunday. Scott Gray was involved in an accident off Causey Road in Prairieville on Sunday, Oct. 16. Gray’s wife, Ezaine, received a call from him and learned he was left on the side of the road. Scott is recovering from eye surgery and other injuries from the incident.
brproud.com
Hammond man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday. Louisiana State Police Troopers were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m. According to the state police, an investigation revealed that 30-year-old Brandon Whittington went off the roadway and hit a tree. Whittington was driving southbound on I-55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300 and was wearing a seatbelt.
brproud.com
New urgent care to open in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Ochsner urgent care is coming to Livingston Parish. The urgent care will open in Denham Springs and include four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. Flu shots and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available. Ochsner says the urgent care...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish President tests positive for COVID, urges Sock Hop attendees to get tested
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has tested positive for COVID-19. Ascension Parish Government said his symptoms are mild and he will be conducting parish business while recovering from home. After his diagnosis, Cointment is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19. “Although it is possible...
brproud.com
East Ascension Rotary to hold spooky event to help support community
DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s a ghostly affair. Houma’s House – The Steamboat Museum will serve as the location for the East Ascension Rotary’s Eat, Drink and Be Scary event on Oct. 27. Guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes and drink wine, bourbon, or beer, and enjoy food.
