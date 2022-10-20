ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

One dead after early morning shooting in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at approximately 8 a.m. on John Broussard Rd. APSO said, “two subjects were transported to the hospital.”. One of those shooting victims has since died...
Person hit, killed while walking in road in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was struck and killed by a car in Livingston Parish on Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a reported crash at North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane around 10 p.m. James Brewer, 37, was walking on the road toward North Chapel Road when he was hit. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Benefit for cancer patient beaten after road rage incident to be held Sunday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of a cancer patient who was beaten after a road rage incident is holding a medical benefit for him Sunday. Scott Gray was involved in an accident off Causey Road in Prairieville on Sunday, Oct. 16. Gray’s wife, Ezaine, received a call from him and learned he was left on the side of the road. Scott is recovering from eye surgery and other injuries from the incident.
Hammond man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday. Louisiana State Police Troopers were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m. According to the state police, an investigation revealed that 30-year-old Brandon Whittington went off the roadway and hit a tree. Whittington was driving southbound on I-55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300 and was wearing a seatbelt.
New urgent care to open in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Ochsner urgent care is coming to Livingston Parish. The urgent care will open in Denham Springs and include four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. Flu shots and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available. Ochsner says the urgent care...
East Ascension Rotary to hold spooky event to help support community

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s a ghostly affair. Houma’s House – The Steamboat Museum will serve as the location for the East Ascension Rotary’s Eat, Drink and Be Scary event on Oct. 27. Guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes and drink wine, bourbon, or beer, and enjoy food.
